Ravichandran Ashwin Replaces Axar In India's World Cup Squad

Cricket World Cup 2023: The Indian team management on Friday announced that R Ashwin has been selected in the 15-man India World Cup squad at the expense of injured Axar Patel.

The announcement was made by the ICC through a post on their website.

Axar, who had been out with an injury to his left quadriceps since the Asia Cup 2023 tournament was also left out of the 3-ODI bilateral series against Australia which concluded on September 27. As per reports, Axar Patel was recovering at the BCCI's National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and failed to recover in time for the World Cup.

BCCI Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar had mentioned while naming the 15-man squad for the Australia series that they were hoping Axar Patel would be fit. Agarkar had also pointed out that both R Ashwin and Washington Sundar would be the replacements in case Axar did not recover in time for the World Cup.

As per player inclusion rules set by the International Cricket Council (ICC), all teams participating in the ODI World Cup were required to announce their 15-player squads before September 28. Any replacements after this date will only be authorized post approval from the ICC board.