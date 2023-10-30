Ratan Tata Denies Claims About Offering Financial Rewards To Cricketers; Read Statement

World Cup 2023: Industrialist Rata Tata on Monday denied any involvement in cricket-related affairs. Issuing a statement on X, formerly Twitter, Tata refuted viral claims that he offered a financial reward to a cricketer.

"I have made no suggestions to the ICC or any cricket faculty about any cricket member regarding a fine or reward to any players," Ratan Tata said asserting that he has "no connection to cricket whatsoever."

"Please do not believe WhatsApp forwards and videos of such nature unless they come from my official platforms," he wrote.