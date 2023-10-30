Ratan Tata Denies Claims About Offering Financial Rewards To Cricketers; Read Statement
"Please do not believe WhatsApp forwards and videos of such nature unless they come from my official platforms," he wrote.
World Cup 2023: Industrialist Rata Tata on Monday denied any involvement in cricket-related affairs. Issuing a statement on X, formerly Twitter, Tata refuted viral claims that he offered a financial reward to a cricketer.
"I have made no suggestions to the ICC or any cricket faculty about any cricket member regarding a fine or reward to any players," Ratan Tata said asserting that he has "no connection to cricket whatsoever."
Ratan Tata's Post On X
I have made no suggestions to the ICC or any cricket faculty about any cricket member regarding a fine or reward to any players.— Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) October 30, 2023
According to a report in NDTV, Ratan Tata's post comes days after some news outlets and social media platforms claimed that he pledged Rs 10 crore to Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan after ICC allegedly imposed a penalty on him for displaying the Indian flag during celebrations after their win against Pakistan in a match in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023.
"I congratulate Sri Ratan Tata for extending financial support to cricketer Rashid khan who has been fined ₹55 lacs by ICC for braving Bhartiya flag on his chest while celebrating victory over Pakistan," a user claimed on October 27.
Afghanistan At ICC World Cup 2023
Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and elected to field against Sri Lanka in their World Cup match in Pune on Monday. Noor Ahmad made way for Fazalhaq Farooqi in the Afghanistan playing XI.
Sri Lanka replaced Kusal Janith Perera and Lahiru Kumara with Dushmantha Chameera and Dimuth Karunaratne.
With two wins from five matches, both Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have kept alive their outside hopes of making it to the semifinals, provided they don't suffer any more hiccups and also other results go their way in the showpiece event.
Afghanistan have sent shock waves across the world with wins over England and Pakistan and will look to knock the wind out of the sails of Sri Lanka to continue their success story.
(With PTI inputs)