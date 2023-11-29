Rahul Dravid To Remain India Head Coach After Accepting Contract Extension

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday shared an important update related to Indian cricket where they announced the extension of contracts for Head Coach Rahul Dravid and the Support Staff of Team India (Senior Men).

The contract extension was a major talking point after India's disappointing loss in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Rahul Dravid's contract had ended at the end of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. After winning 10 out of 10 games (including the semi-final), Team India faltered at the final stage against a resurging Australian team.

In the post-match interview, Dravid mentioned that he has not given any thought to the contract extension and will discuss it in the due course of time.