Rahul Dravid To Remain India Head Coach After Accepting Contract Extension
While the duration of the extension is not yet known, it will be at least until the 2024 T20 World Cup in June
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday shared an important update related to Indian cricket where they announced the extension of contracts for Head Coach Rahul Dravid and the Support Staff of Team India (Senior Men).
The contract extension was a major talking point after India's disappointing loss in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Rahul Dravid's contract had ended at the end of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. After winning 10 out of 10 games (including the semi-final), Team India faltered at the final stage against a resurging Australian team.
In the post-match interview, Dravid mentioned that he has not given any thought to the contract extension and will discuss it in the due course of time.
The BCCI in its media release stated that the Board acknowledges Dravid's instrumental role in moulding the Indian Team and commends his exceptional professionalism. The Board also appreciated VVS Laxman for his exemplary roles as Head of NCA and as the stand-in Head Coach.
Here's what Rahul Dravid said after accepting the contract extension -
"The last two years with Team India have been thoroughly memorable. Together, we have witnessed the highs and lows, and throughout this journey, the support and camaraderie within the group have been phenomenal. I am genuinely proud of the culture we have set in the dressing room. It's a culture that stands resilient, whether in moments of triumph or adversity. The skills and talent that our team possesses are phenomenal, and what we've stressed is following the right process and sticking to our preparations, which has had a direct impact on the overall result." “I thank the BCCI and the Office Bearers for placing their trust in me, endorsing my vision, and providing support during this period. The demands of this role necessitate considerable time away from home, and I deeply appreciate my family's sacrifices and support. Their instrumental role behind the scenes has been invaluable. As we embrace new challenges post the World Cup, we remain committed to the pursuit of excellence."
BCCI secretary, Jay Shah also congratulated Rahul Dravid on the extension and on the overall performance of Team India in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.
“I had mentioned that there is no better person than Rahul Dravid to take over the role of Head Coach at the time of his appointment, and Mr. Dravid has proven himself again with his unparalleled commitment to excellence. Team India is now a formidable unit across formats, and our top ranking in all three formats directly reflects his vision, guidance, and the roadmap he charted for the team. Having won 10 consecutive games before the final, our World Cup campaign was nothing short of extraordinary, and the Head Coach deserves appreciation for setting up the right platform for the team to flourish. The Head Coach has our full backing, and we will provide him with all the support needed for sustained success at the international level.”
Roger Binny, President of BCCI also spoke highly of Dravid
"Mr. Rahul Dravid’s vision, professionalism, and unyielding efforts have been important pillars in Team India’s success. As Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team, you are always under immense scrutiny and I extend appreciation to him not only for embracing the challenges but for thriving in them. The performances of the Indian Team are a testament to his strategic guidance. I am delighted that he accepted the offer to remain the Head Coach, and it speaks of the mutual respect and shared vision between him and the BCCI. I have no doubt that under him, the team will continue its march to the pinnacle of success and set new benchmarks along the way."
Post the contract extension, Rahul Dravid's focus will now be on the T20 World Cup in 2024.