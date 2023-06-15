WATCH - R Ashwin Explains The 'Double Review System' Of '2 Reviews In 1 Ball' Decision In TNPL 2023

A bizzare incident took place in match four of the Tamil Nadu Premier League between Dindigul Dragons vs Ba11sy Trichy on June 14.

In over number 13, Trichy batsman Rajkumar was given out caught behind by the on-field umpire but the batsman decided to immediately review the decision and asked for a DRS review. The DRS review which was played over multiple times showed the bat hitting the ground the same time the ball passed the bat. The ultra-edge as expected showed a massive spike but TV umpire decided that the spike was due to the bat hitting the ground and not because of an edge.

The TV umpire asked the on-field umpire to overturn the original decision of ''Out'. As soon as the decision was overturned, Ravichandran Ashwin (who also captains the Dindigul Dragons side) decided to review the DRS decision.

The players, umpires, commentators, and even the crowd were caught off guard by this decision by R Ashwin as the on-field umpire signalled once again for a third umpire review.

What followed was a few minutes of confusion which also saw Ashwin have a heated debate with the on-field umpires regarding the original DRS decision. The 3rd umpire this time reviewed his own decision of 'Not Out' but stayed with the decision and eventually Trichy batsman Rajkumar was given 'Not Out'.

