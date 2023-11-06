Punjab vs Baroda Live Streaming: How To Watch Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 Final On TV And Online?

SMAT 2023 Final: Punjab will face Baroda in the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 on Monday. The match will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali from 4:30 PM IST onwards.

In the first semi-final vs Delhi on Saturday, Punjab's IPL stars shone once again as Abhishek Sharma and captain Mandeep Singh led their team to the title clash.

Ayush Badoni (80 not out off 57) had gone ballistic in the death overs to take Delhi to 183 for seven in 20 overs. Such was the might of Punjab batting that it chased down the target in 18.4 overs.

IPL regular Abhishek Sharma, who has had a tournament to remember with 485 runs, will get the opportunity to surpass Assam's Riyan Parag and end as the leading run getter.

It was his belligerent play against Delhi spinners that ensured a comfortable win for Punjab. He hammered as many six sixes, most of them coming in the cow corner region.

Delhi leggie Suyash Sharma had troubled the batters through the season but Abhishek and Co easily handled him.

Suyash had bowled a brilliant straighter one to trap Anmolpreet Singh infront of the stumps. Mandeep Singh, who did not have the best of times in the IPL this year, scored a timely half-century.

After opting to bowl, Punjab got the early wickets via seasoned pacer Siddharth Kaul, who removed left-handed Priyansh Arya and Delhi skipper Yash Dhull in his back to back overs. Badoni did not get a lot of support from other batters. Opener Anuj Rawat chipped in with 34 off 22 balls upfront.

In the second semi-final, Baroda defeated Assam by six wickets. Chasing 144, Baroda's openers their team a solid start which helped them to achieve the target in 16.1 overs. Abhimanyu Singh was player of the match for picking up four wickets in his four overs.