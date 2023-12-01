Pro Kabaddi 2023: Dates, Schedule, Format, Venues, Prize Money, Squads, Live Streaming And More About PKL 10
PKL 2023: A total of 132 league matches will be played across 12 cities in India. Here's all you need to know
With less than 30 hours to go before the start of the highly anticipated Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 10, here's all you need to know about the 10th season of the biggest Kabaddi tournament in the world.
A total of 137 matches will be played across 12 cities in India, from Panchkula in the north to as far south as Bangalore and Chennai.
India's Pawan Sehrawat set the record of being the costliest player at Pro Kabaddi League for the second consecutive year after he was picked by Telugu Titans for whopping Rs 2.60 crore at the auctions.
Sehrawat was picked up by Tamil Thalaivas for Rs 2.26 crore in season nine auctions. Haryana Steelers, UP Yoddhas, Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls were engaged in a bidding war for Sehrawat, who played a vital role in India's victory over Iran in the Asian Games final as the team clinched the gold medal.
Pro Kabaddi 2023: Dates And Time
The 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) will begin with a match between Gujarat Giants and Telugu Titans in Ahmedabad on Saturday, December 2. The league stage will be held until February 21. The matches will start at 7:30 PM IST.
The schedule for the playoffs will be announced at a later date. Tge playoffs will comprise five matches — two eliminators, two semifinals and the final.
PKL 2023: Full Schedule And Fixtures
Pro Kabaddi 2023: Teams And Format
The 12 teams participating in PKL 2023 are:
Bengal Warriors
Bengaluru Bulls
Dabang Delhi K.C.
Gujarat Giants
Haryana Steelers
Jaipur Pink Panthers
Patna Pirates
Puneri Paltan
U Mumba
U.P. Yoddhas
Telugu Titans
Tamil Thalaivas
The Pro Kabaddi League is returning to the 12-city caravan format for Season 10. Following the Ahmedabad leg, the league will move to each franchise's home city.
The Ahmedabad leg will be held from December 2-7, 2023. After that, the league will move in the following order of venues -
Bengaluru (December 8-13, 2023)
Pune (December 15-20, 2023)
Chennai (December 22-27, 2023)
Noida (December 29, 2023 - January 3, 2024)
Mumbai (January 5-10, 2024)
Jaipur (January 12-17, 2024)
Hyderabad (January 19-24, 2024)
Patna (January 26-31, 2024)
Delhi (February 2-7, 2024)
Kolkata (February 9-14, 2024)
Panchkula (February 16-21, 2024)
Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Venues
The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad
Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru
Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune
SDAT Multi-purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida
DOME by NSCI, Mumbai
SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna
Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula
Pro Kabaddi 2023: Prize Money
The prize money for PKL 2023 has not been revealed yet. Last season, the winning team Jaipur Pink Panthers received Rs 3,00,00,000 in prize money while the runners up Puneri Paltan got Rs 1,80,00,000
PKL 2023: Live Telecast And Live Streaming
The 10th season of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India. All the matches will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
PKL 2023: Full Squads
Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Bengal Warriors Team
Raiders: Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, Akshay Jaywant Bodake, Vishwas S, Chai-Ming Chang, Nitin Kumar, R Guhan, Maharudra Garje.
Defenders: Shubham Shinde, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, Aditya S. Shinde, Akshay Kumar, Shreyas Umbardand, Dipak Arjun Shinde.
All-rounders: Nitin Rawal, Bhoir Akshay Bharat.
Total Players in the squad: 19
Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Bengaluru Bulls Team
Raiders: Bharat, Vikash Kandola, Neeraj Narwal, Monu, Abhishek Singh, Sushil, Banty, Piotr Pamulak, Akshit.
Defenders: Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Yash Hooda, Surjeet Singh, Vishal, Ankit, Parteek, Sunder, Rakshith, Rohit Kumar, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Md. Liton Ali, Arulnanthababu, Aditya Shankar Powar.
All-rounders: Sachin Narwal, Ran Singh.
Total Players in the squad: 25
Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Dabang Delhi K.C. Team
Raiders: Ashu Malik, Naveen Kumar, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar, Manjeet, Meetu, Manu.
Defenders: Vijay, Vishal Bhardwaj, Sunil, Nitin Chandel, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Felix Li, Yuvraj Pandeya, Mohit, Vikrant, Ashish, Himmat Antil, Yogesh.
All-rounder: Akash Prasher
Total Players in the squad: 20
Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Gujarat Giants Team
Raiders: Sonu, Parteek Dahiya, Rakesh, More G B, Nitin, Jagdeep.
Defenders: Sourav Gulia, Manuj, Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Ravi Kumar, Deepak Rajender Singh, Nitesh.
All-rounders: Rohan Singh, Arkam Shaikh, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Rohit Gulia, Balaji D, Vikas Jaglan, Jitender Yadav.
Total Players in the squad: 20
Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Haryana Steelers Team
Raiders: Vinay, K. Prapanjan, Siddharth Sirish Desai, Chandran Ranjit, Ghanshyam Roka Magar, Hasan Balbool, Shivam Anil Patare, Vishal S. Tate, Jaya Soorya NS
Defenders: Naveen, Harsh, Mohit, Monu, Sunny, Jaideep, Mohit, Rahul Sethpal, Hardeep, Himanshu Choudhary, Ravindra Chouhan.
All-rounder: Ashish
Total Players in the squad: 21
Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Jaipur Pink Panthers Team
Raiders: Navneet, Rahul Chaudhari, Ajith V Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki, Devank, Bhavani Rajput, Abhimanyu Raghuvanshi, Shashank B, Abhijeet Malik.
Defenders: Lucky Sharma, Sunil Kumar, Sahul Kumar, Ankush, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Reza Mirbagheri, Lavish, Sumit.
All-rounder: Ashish
Total Players in the squad: 20
Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Patna Pirates Team
Raiders: Sachin, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Manjeet, Kunal Mehta, Sudhakar M, Zheng-Wei Chen, Sandeep Kumar.
Defenders: Neeraj Kumar, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Manish, Krishan, Mahendra Choudhary, Abinand Subhash, Sanjay, Deepak Kumar.
All-rounders: Daniel Omondi Odhiambo, Sajin Chandrasekar, Ankit, Rohit.
Total Players in the squad: 22
Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Puneri Paltan Team
Raiders: Pankaj Mohite, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Mohit Goyat, Akash Santosh Shinde, Nitin.
Defenders: Abinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri, Sanket Sawant, Badal Taqdir Singh, Vaibhav Balasaheb Kamble, Ishwar, Hardeep, Vahid RezaEimehr, Dadaso Shivaji Pujari, Tushar Dattaray Adhavade.
All-rounders: Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Ahmed Mustafa Enamdar.
Total Players in the squad: 18
Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Tamil Thalaivas Team
Raiders: Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Himanshu, Narender, Himanshu Singh, Selvamani K, Vishal Chahal, Nitin Singh, Jatin, Masanamuthu Lakshnanan, Satish Kannan.
Defenders: Sagar, Himanshu, M. Abishek, Sahil, Mohit, Aashish, Amirhossein Bastami, Nitesh Kumar, Ronak, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi.
All-rounder: Ritik
Total Players in the squad: 21
Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Telugu Titans Team
Raiders: Rajnish, Vinay, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Omkar Narayan Patil, Praful Sudam Zaware, Robin Chaudhary.
Defenders: Parvesh Bhainswal, Mohit, Nitin, Ankit, Gaurav Dahiya, Ajit Pandurang Pawar, Mohit, Milad Jabbari.
All-rounders: Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Sanjeevi S, Omkar R. More, Hamid Mirzaei Nader.
Total Players in the squad: 18
Pro Kabaddi League 2023: U Mumba Team
Raiders: Jai Bhagwan, Guman Singh, Pranav Vinay Rane, Rupesh, Sachin, Shivam, Heidarali Ekrami, Saurav Parthe, Rohit Yadav, Alireza Mirzaeian, Kunal.
Defenders: Surinder Singh, Rinku, Shivansh Thakur, Girish Maruti Ernak, Mahender Singh, Sombir, Mukilan Shanmugam, Gokulakannan M., Bittu.
All-rounders: Visvanath V., Amirmohammad Zafardanesh.
Total Players in the squad: 22
Pro Kabaddi League 2023: U.P. Yoddhas Team
Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Anil Kumar, Mahipal, Gulveer Singh, Shivam Chaudhary, Gagana Gowda HR.
Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, Kiran Laxman Magar, Harendra Kumar, Hitesh.
All-rounder: Gurdeep, Nitin Panwar, Vijay Malik, Helvic Simuyu Wanjala, Samuel Wanjala Wafula.
Total Players in the squad: 18
(With PTI inputs)