Pro Kabaddi 2023: Dates, Schedule, Format, Venues, Prize Money, Squads, Live Streaming And More About PKL 10

With less than 30 hours to go before the start of the highly anticipated Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 10, here's all you need to know about the 10th season of the biggest Kabaddi tournament in the world.

A total of 137 matches will be played across 12 cities in India, from Panchkula in the north to as far south as Bangalore and Chennai.

India's Pawan Sehrawat set the record of being the costliest player at Pro Kabaddi League for the second consecutive year after he was picked by Telugu Titans for whopping Rs 2.60 crore at the auctions.

Sehrawat was picked up by Tamil Thalaivas for Rs 2.26 crore in season nine auctions. Haryana Steelers, UP Yoddhas, Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls were engaged in a bidding war for Sehrawat, who played a vital role in India's victory over Iran in the Asian Games final as the team clinched the gold medal.