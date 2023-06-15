Premier League 2023/24 Schedule And Fixtures: Full List Of Upcoming Premier League Matches
Along with the full schedule for 380 matches, Premier League also unveiled the new ball that will be used in the upcoming season.
The fixtures for Premier League 2023/23 have been released. Defending champions Manchester City will take on Burnley in the opening game on August 11.
"The Nike Flight Premier League ball will enjoy its first competitive action when the Premier League returns on Friday 11 August with Burnley facing Manchester City," an official statement said.
New Premier League Ball
Introducing the new Nike Flight Premier League ball...#PL | @nikefootball pic.twitter.com/0fA1GzKJNB
Coming back to the fixtures, runners-up Arsenal will face Nottingham Forest F.C. on August 12. Chelsea will take on Liverpool on August 13 while Manchester United will play their opening game on August 14.
Weekend and Bank Holiday matches are 15:00 BST and midweek matches are 19:45 unless otherwise stated, according to the statement.
Take a look at Premier League 2023/24 full schedule
Manchester City were crowned Premier League 2022-23 winners after they finished the tournament with 89 points. Manager Pep Guardiola's team went on to complete a Premier League/FA Cup/Champions League treble which has been only won by Manchester United in England.