Premier League 2023/24 Schedule And Fixtures: Full List Of Upcoming Premier League Matches

The fixtures for Premier League 2023/23 have been released. Defending champions Manchester City will take on Burnley in the opening game on August 11.

Along with the full schedule for 380 matches, Premier League also unveiled the new ball that will be used in the upcoming season.

"The Nike Flight Premier League ball will enjoy its first competitive action when the Premier League returns on Friday 11 August with Burnley facing Manchester City," an official statement said.