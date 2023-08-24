Praggnanandhaa: From Wonderkid To A Chess Great In The Waiting

As Grandmaster M Shyam Sundar, a coach with the Indian team in Baku for the World Cup, says, "One of his (Praggnanandhaa's) biggest strengths is his ability to defend bad positions even against the absolute elite." This stands him in good stead in adverse situations.

That apart, as Shyam Sundar says, Praggnanandhaa is good in all formats and that helped him reach the finals as he was confident in the tie-breaks against Caruana.