PKL Auction 2023: Date, Time, Team Wise Player Purse Balance, Live Streaming And More

The Domestic and Overseas players will be divided into four categories in the PKL Season 10 player auction. The Categories are A, B, C and D and the players will be further subdivided as ‘All-Rounders’, ‘Defenders’ and ‘Raiders’ within each category.

The base prices for each of the categories are Category A – INR 30 Lakh, Category B – INR 20 Lakh, Category C – INR 13 Lakh, Category D – INR 9 Lakh.

The Season 10 Player Pool will consist of 500+ including the 24 players from the two finalist teams of the Khelo India University Games 2023. The Salary Purse available to each franchise is Rs 5 crore.