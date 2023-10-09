PKL Auction 2023: Date, Time, Team Wise Player Purse Balance, Live Streaming And More
PKL Auction 2023: Pro-Kabaddi League's 10th edition will return in the 12-city caravan format and is slated to begin on December 2. Ahead of the new season, the player auction for Season 10 is set to take place in Mumbai.
The auction comes days after India's men's kabaddi team won the Gold Medal at the recently concluded Asian Games 2023. Here is all you need to know about the PKL auction 2023:
PKL Auction 2023 Date And Time
The PKL player auction will be held on October 9 and 10. Day 1 of the auction will begin from 8:15 PM onwards while Day 2 will start from 10 AM onwards.
PKL Auction 2023 Live Streaming Details
The PKL Season 10 player auction will be streamed live on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website.
PKL Auction 2023 Live Telecast: How To Watch On TV?
The Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 player auction will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports First.
PKL Auction 2023: Schedule
Day 1: Overseas and Domestic category A and B players.
Day 2: Overseas and Domestic category C, domestic category D.
Pro Kabaddi League Auction: Format
The Domestic and Overseas players will be divided into four categories in the PKL Season 10 player auction. The Categories are A, B, C and D and the players will be further subdivided as ‘All-Rounders’, ‘Defenders’ and ‘Raiders’ within each category.
The base prices for each of the categories are Category A – INR 30 Lakh, Category B – INR 20 Lakh, Category C – INR 13 Lakh, Category D – INR 9 Lakh.
The Season 10 Player Pool will consist of 500+ including the 24 players from the two finalist teams of the Khelo India University Games 2023. The Salary Purse available to each franchise is Rs 5 crore.
PKL Auction 2023: Team Wise Player Purse Balance
The Pro Kabaddi League on Sunday announced the franchise-wise player purse balance ahead of the PKL Season 10 auction. The teams have already spent a certain part of their player purse on the current members in their squads ahead of the player auction.
Each of the franchises can have a minimum of 18 players and a maximum of 25 players for the season.
Bengal Warriors: Balance - Rs 4,22,69,552, current number of players in the squad - 8
Bengaluru Bulls: Balance - Rs 2,99,38,470, current number of players in the squad - 9
Dabang Delhi K.C.: Balance - Rs 3,12,69,552, current number of players in the squad - 9
Gujarat Giants: Balance - Rs 4,02,67,075, current number of players in the squad - 6
Haryana Steelers: Balance - Rs 3,13,34,552, current number of players in the squad - 12
Jaipur Pink Panthers: Balance - Rs 87,95,802, current number of players in the squad - 12
Patna Pirates: Balance - Rs 3,09,60,545, current number of players in the squad - 10
Puneri Paltan: Balance - Rs 2,80,71,538, current number of players in the squad - 13
Tamil Thalaivas: Balance - Rs 2,43,64,164, current number of players in the squad - 14
Telugu Titans: Balance - Rs 3,44,62,733, current number of players in the squad - 9
U Mumba: Balance - Rs 2,69,98,360, current number of players in the squad - 13
U.P. Yoddhas: Balance - Rs 2,06,42,802, current number of players in the Squad - 10
The PKL teams started building their squads for PKL Season 10 under the League Player Policy for the season in August.
The PKL teams exercised their option of retaining players from their respective PKL Season 9 squads. The franchises had the choice of retaining players across three categories - Elite Retained Players (ERP), Retained Young Players (RYP) and Existing New Young Players (ENYP). A total of 84 players were retained with 22 from the ERP category, 24 in the RYP category and 38 in the ENYP category.
The non-retained players, which include star players such as Pawan Sehrawat, Vikash Kandola & Fazel Atrachali, will go under the hammer at the PKL Season 10 player auction.
PKL Season 9: Winner And Other Details
Jaipur Pink Panthers defeated Puneri Paltan 33-29 in the summit clash to emerge champions of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 in Mumbai on December 17 last year.
The 9th edition saw fans returning to the stadiums with the tournament held in multiple cities. While Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad hosted the league stage, Mumbai was the venue for the Playoff matches.
Tamil Thalaivas made it to their first-ever playoffs while U.P. Yoddhas maintained their streak of qualifying for the Playoffs in every edition of the league. Arjun Deshwal was adjudged the MVP (Most Valuable Player) for topping the raiding charts and helping the Panthers clinch their second title.