Women's Premier League 2023 Auction Live: India's U-19 Cap Shafali Verma Bagged By Delhi For ₹2 Crore

Read all the latest updates from the WPL 2023 auction being held at the Jio Convention Centre, right here.
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Ajay Parasathasarathy on Unsplash</p></div>
Source: Ajay Parasathasarathy on Unsplash
Gujarat Giants Secures Deandra Dottin

West Indian Deandra Dottin is secured by Gujarat Giants for ₹60 lakh.

Gujarat Giants Secures Deandra DottinMumbai Bags Pooja Vastrakar

Pooja Vastrakar is sold to the Mumbai Indians for ₹1.9 crore.


Gujarat Giants Secure Harleen Deol 

Gujarat Giants secures Indian all-rounder Harleen Deol for a price of ₹40 lakh.

Top 5 Most Expensive Buys So Far

The most expensive players in this auction have been:

Smriti Mandhana (India) - ₹3.4 Cr - RCB

Ashleigh Gardner (Aus) - ₹3.2 Cr - GG

Natalie Sciver (Eng) - ₹3.2 Cr - MI

Deepti Sharma (India) - ₹2.6 Cr - UP Warriorz

Jemimah Rodrigues (India) - ₹2.2 Cr - DC


Gujarat Giants Secures Australian Annabel Sutherland

Annabel Sutherland goes to Gujarat Giants at a price of ₹70 lakh.






















