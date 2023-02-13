ADVERTISEMENT
Women's Premier League 2023 Auction Live: India's U-19 Cap Shafali Verma Bagged By Delhi For ₹2 Crore
Read all the latest updates from the WPL 2023 auction being held at the Jio Convention Centre, right here.
LIVE FEED
Gujarat Giants Secures Deandra Dottin
West Indian Deandra Dottin is secured by Gujarat Giants for ₹60 lakh.
Pooja Vastrakar is sold to the Mumbai Indians for ₹1.9 crore.
Gujarat Giants Secure Harleen Deol
Gujarat Giants secures Indian all-rounder Harleen Deol for a price of ₹40 lakh.
Top 5 Most Expensive Buys So Far
The most expensive players in this auction have been:
Smriti Mandhana (India) - ₹3.4 Cr - RCB
Ashleigh Gardner (Aus) - ₹3.2 Cr - GG
Natalie Sciver (Eng) - ₹3.2 Cr - MI
Deepti Sharma (India) - ₹2.6 Cr - UP Warriorz
Jemimah Rodrigues (India) - ₹2.2 Cr - DC
Gujarat Giants Secures Australian Annabel Sutherland
Annabel Sutherland goes to Gujarat Giants at a price of ₹70 lakh.
Shafali Verma Goes To Delhi
Delhi Secures Meg Lanning
Delhi Acquires Jemimah Rodrigues
Sophia Dunkley Sold To Gujarat Giants
Amelia Kerr Secured By Mumbai
Shabnim Ismail Goes To UP Warriorz
Beth Mooney Secured By Gujarat
UP Warriorz Bags Tahlia McGrath
Mumbai Wins Bid On Natalie Sciver For ₹3.2 Crore
Renuka Singh Sold To Bangalore
UP Warriorz Bags Dipti Sharma For ₹2.6 Crore
UP Warriorz Bags Sophie Ecclestone
Ellyse Perry Sold To RCB
Gujarat Giants Invests On Ashleigh Gardner
Sophie Devine Goes To Bangalore
MI Secures Harmanpreet Kaur
Smriti Mandhana Sold to Bangalore
BCCI President Roger Binny Starts With A Speech
Auction Begins, Teams' Table Set Up.
WPL 2023 Auction Set To Start At 2:30 PM IST
