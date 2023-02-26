Women's T20 World Cup Final, Australia vs South Africa: Date, Time, Where to Watch, Possible Playing XI
Australia is set to take on South Africa in the Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup Final match on February 26.
The Australian women’s team is going to take on the South African women’s cricket team in the most crucial match at the Women’s T20 Cricket World cup. The Australian and South African teams are both looking to score a win in this upcoming final match and take the trophy home. Read on to find out when and where the Women’s T20 World Cup Final match is going to take place, and where you can watch this Australia vs South Africa Women’s T20 WC final match live.
Australia vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup Match Date
The Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup final match between South Africa and Australia is set to take place on February 26, 2023, in South Africa.
Australia vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup Match: Time and Venue
The highly anticipated match between the Australian women’s cricket team and the South African team will start at 6.30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The match will be played at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, South Africa, as the Women’s T20 World Cup is being hosted there.
Australia vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup Match: How To Watch It Live?
If you’re interested in watching South Africa vs Australia T20 World Cup match live, you should know that the match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels on TV. If you want to watch a live stream of the match on the internet, the match will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and official website.
Australia Women’s Predicted Playing XI
Possible XI: Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (capt), Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown
South Africa Women’s Predicted Playing XI
Possible XI: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (capt), Chloe Tryon, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba
