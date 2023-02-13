Women's T20 World Cup 2023: IRE W vs ENG W: Date, Time, Where to Watch, Squad Updates
Check all the details of the 6th match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 – Ireland vs. England.
The Ireland (IRE) women’s cricket team is set to face England (ENG) women’s team in the 6th match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. This Group B match will be hosted at the Boland Park stadium in Paarl, South Africa today, on February 13, 2023.
Ireland Women’s Squad
This match will be Ireland’s opening match for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. Laura Delany will be leading the Irish women’s team in the T20 World Cup. Their squad also includes Rachel Delaney, Gaby Lewis, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Louise Little, Sophie MacMahon, Shauna Kavanagh, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Arlene Kelly, and Mary Waldron.
England Women’s Squad
Meanwhile, this will be England’s second game in this tournament. They faced the West Indies women’s team in their first game and beat them by 7 wickets to get a winning start to the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023.
In their second game of the T20 World Cup this year, the England women’s squad will be led by Heather Knight. The squad also includes Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Maia Bouchier, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Lauren Winfield-Hill, and Danni Wyatt.
Ireland vs England Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Match: Date And Time
The IRE vs. ENG women’s T20 World Cup match will be played on February 13, 2023. The match will begin at 6:30 pm IST.
Where To Watch Ireland vs England Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Match?
The Ireland vs England Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match can be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also watch the match live on the Star Sports Network in India.
