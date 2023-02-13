Women's T20 World Cup 2023: IRE W vs ENG W: Date, Time, Where to Watch, Squad Updates

Meanwhile, this will be England’s second game in this tournament. They faced the West Indies women’s team in their first game and beat them by 7 wickets to get a winning start to the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023.

In their second game of the T20 World Cup this year, the England women’s squad will be led by Heather Knight. The squad also includes Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Maia Bouchier, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Lauren Winfield-Hill, and Danni Wyatt.