Women's Premier League 2023 Auction Highlights: Rs 59.50 Cr Spent, 87 Players Sold

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana became the first player in the history of WPL auctions to be bought for ₹3.4 crore by Royal Challengers Bangalore. Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma was the second highest-paid Indian player in the auction, purchased by UP Warriorz for ₹2.6 crore. However, Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur was bought by Mumbai Indians for ₹1.8 crore, almost half the price of Mandhana.

In addition, Delhi Capitals acquired Jemimah Rodrigues for ₹ 2.2 crore, while Delhi Capitals also bought Indian opening batsman and U-19 T20 World Cup-winning captain Shafali Verma for ₹ 2 crore. One of the most prominent players picked in the first round was Australia’s off-spin all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner, who was purchased by the Gautam Adani-owned Gujarat Giants for ₹ 3.20 crore. Both Pooja Vastrakar and Richa Ghosh were acquired by Mumbai Indians and RCB for ₹1.90 crore.

Royal Challengers Bangalore also acquired star Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry for ₹ 1.70 crore, and New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine for the base price of ₹ 50 lakh.