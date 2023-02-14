Women's Premier League 2023 Auction Highlights: Rs 59.50 Cr Spent, 87 Players Sold
Know about the highlights of WPL 2023 Auction, including top picks, winning bids, and franchise purses.
Total Rs 59.50 Cr Spent
India’s Women’s Premier League (WPL) has had an impressive auction ahead of its first edition, with over 80 players purchased by the five competing franchises for a combined total of ₹59.50 crores.
87 Players Sold
The five teams that were participating in the auction, namely Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, purchased 87 players in total, with each team shelling out substantial amounts for the players they acquired.
Highest Bids Of WPL 2023 Auction
Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana became the first player in the history of WPL auctions to be bought for ₹3.4 crore by Royal Challengers Bangalore. Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma was the second highest-paid Indian player in the auction, purchased by UP Warriorz for ₹2.6 crore. However, Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur was bought by Mumbai Indians for ₹1.8 crore, almost half the price of Mandhana.
In addition, Delhi Capitals acquired Jemimah Rodrigues for ₹ 2.2 crore, while Delhi Capitals also bought Indian opening batsman and U-19 T20 World Cup-winning captain Shafali Verma for ₹ 2 crore. One of the most prominent players picked in the first round was Australia’s off-spin all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner, who was purchased by the Gautam Adani-owned Gujarat Giants for ₹ 3.20 crore. Both Pooja Vastrakar and Richa Ghosh were acquired by Mumbai Indians and RCB for ₹1.90 crore.
Royal Challengers Bangalore also acquired star Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry for ₹ 1.70 crore, and New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine for the base price of ₹ 50 lakh.
WPL 2023 Auction: Other Highlights
While we've seen the players that fetched the highest amounts, the teams picked up the bulk of their players on reduced budgets. Asha Shobana was acquired by RCB for ₹ 10 lakh, and Saika Ishaque was purchased by Mumbai Indians for ₹ 10 lakh. Tanuja Kanwer was purchased by Gujarat Giants for ₹ 50 lakh, while Indrani Roy was acquired by RCB for ₹ 10 lakh. Other players included Dhara Gujjar, who was purchased by Mumbai Indians for ₹ 10 lakh, and Monica Patel, who was purchased by Gujarat Giants for ₹ 30 lakh.
In the last stages of the auction, the Delhi Capitals had a purse of ₹ 2.15 crore, while the Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians had ₹ 1.3 crore each. The Royal Challengers Bangalore had ₹ 1.95 crore, and UP Warriorz had ₹10 lakh left, but the teams managed to pick up some young talents on a budget.
Despite the impressive purchases, some players remained unsold, including Suzie Bates, Alana King, Swagatika Rath, Ishwari Savkar, Shipra Giri, Tess Flintoff, Neetu Singh, Nishu Choudhary, and Parushi Prabhakar.