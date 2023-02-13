Women's Premier League 2023 Auction: Date, Time, And Where To Watch WPL Auction Live
The auction for the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 is set to take place on February 13, 2023. Read on to know more
The Women’s Premier League auction is set to take place on Monday, February 13, 2023, in the city of Mumbai. As per reports, a total of 409 players will be available for teams to bid on at the auction. As revealed by the BCCI, they had received a total of 1525 applications for women cricket players, out of which 246 Indian players and 163 players from other countries were finally selected. Out of these 409 players, 24 players have listed themselves for the auction at the highest base price of ₹50 lakh and among these, there are 14 international players and 10 Indian players.
The women cricket players who have set themselves at the highest base price of ₹50 lakh include Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Sophie Ecclestone and Deandra Dottin and more. Moreover, the players who had appeared in the Indian Under-19 T20 World Cup winning team have also registered for the auction. A total of 5 teams will be bidding for securing these players for their own teams, and each team would have a total budget of ₹12 crore to bid to players. Read on for the live-streaming details of the WPL 2023 auction event:
What Is The Venue For The WPL 2023 Auction?
The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 Auction is going to take place at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
WPL 2023 Auction Date And Time
The Women’s Premier League auction is set to take place on February 13, 2023. The auction is set officially start at 2:30 PM IST while the pre-show is set to start at 1:00 PM IST.
Where To Watch The WPL 2023 Auction Live On TV?
You can catch the Women’s Premier League 2023 Auction live on TV through the Sports18 channel.
Where To Live Stream The WPL 2023 Auction?
If you wish to watch the WPL 2023 auction live on the internet, then you should know that the event will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.
About Women’s Premier League (WPL)
The WPL is an upcoming Women’s T20 cricket league in India which is being organised and managed by the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI). The first season of the WPL is going to be played in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai and 5 teams will be participating in this league. WPL is the sibling league of the highly popular IPL in India which is watched by tens of millions in the country. The BCCI has said that based on the popularity and response of the first WPL, the decision to continue the WPL would be taken.