Women's Premier League 2023 Auction: Date, Time, And Where To Watch WPL Auction Live

The Women’s Premier League auction is set to take place on Monday, February 13, 2023, in the city of Mumbai. As per reports, a total of 409 players will be available for teams to bid on at the auction. As revealed by the BCCI, they had received a total of 1525 applications for women cricket players, out of which 246 Indian players and 163 players from other countries were finally selected. Out of these 409 players, 24 players have listed themselves for the auction at the highest base price of ₹50 lakh and among these, there are 14 international players and 10 Indian players.

The women cricket players who have set themselves at the highest base price of ₹50 lakh include Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Sophie Ecclestone and Deandra Dottin and more. Moreover, the players who had appeared in the Indian Under-19 T20 World Cup winning team have also registered for the auction. A total of 5 teams will be bidding for securing these players for their own teams, and each team would have a total budget of ₹12 crore to bid to players. Read on for the live-streaming details of the WPL 2023 auction event: