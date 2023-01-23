Women's IPL 2023: All You Need To Know About WIPL As Auction Begins Today

The 1st Women's IPL in India is set to happen in March, 2023. Even though the deadline for WIPL proposals is this Wednesday (January 25), it's crucial to keep in mind that technical bids will give a clear indication of who would be bidding for a team because major bidders like Ambani and Adani are expected to make a sizable financial splash in the market. Further, on Monday, major bidders are set to submit their offers to purchase a franchise, marking another significant step forward for the Women's Indian Premier League (WIPL).

Following are all the specifics regarding the WIPL 2023 season.