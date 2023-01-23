Women's IPL 2023: All You Need To Know About WIPL As Auction Begins Today
Women’s IPL 2023 is around the corner! Read on to know the details as the bids for the teams begin today!
The 1st Women's IPL in India is set to happen in March, 2023. Even though the deadline for WIPL proposals is this Wednesday (January 25), it's crucial to keep in mind that technical bids will give a clear indication of who would be bidding for a team because major bidders like Ambani and Adani are expected to make a sizable financial splash in the market. Further, on Monday, major bidders are set to submit their offers to purchase a franchise, marking another significant step forward for the Women's Indian Premier League (WIPL).
Following are all the specifics regarding the WIPL 2023 season.
Women's IPL 2023: Bidding Date
Technical auction for Women’s IPL 2023 franchises starts on Monday, 23 January.
Women's IPL 2023: About The Competition
Five teams will compete against one another in a double-round-robin league, which will be followed by the competition's playoff round. While the schedule for the competition has not yet been finalised, it is expected to last the entire month of March.
Women's IPL 2023: Starting Date
The Women’s IPL 2023 is all set to start in the month of March before the beginning of the Men’s Indian Premier League season. 22 games of the league's debut season may be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and Brabourne Stadium in South Mumbai.
Women's IPL 2023: Broadcast
The WIPL 2023 will be broadcast by Viacom 18 after winning the bid for the rights to air the competition.
Women's IPL 2023: Prize Money
The overall prize money for the league will be INR 10 crore, with INR 6 crore going to the winning team and INR 3 crore to the runner-up group. The third-place team will win INR 1 crore.
Women's IPL 2023: Bidding Details
About 30 top companies are interested in bidding for WIPL (Women's IPL 2023) teams. Companies such as Haldiram, Shriram Group, Infosys, Manchester United, and Adani want to own women's franchises. As per reports, 8 existing teams from the men's IPL, including Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, and Mumbai Indians will bid to own teams in the tournament.
These bids will be accepted for a span of ten years, from 2023 to 2032. This will be disclosed by BCCI on January 25.