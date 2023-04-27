Washington Sundar Injured: SRH All-Rounder Ruled Out Of IPL 2023 Due To Hamstring Injury

Washington Sundar was part of the SRH team that lost against the Delhi Capitals by 7 runs. The all-rounder was impressive as he took 3 wickets in his four overs and scored 24 runs in 15 balls. In the 7 matches he played this season, Sundar scored just 60 runs and took 3 wickets.

Currently, Sunrisers Hyderabad are on the 9th position on the IPL points table with just 2 wins in 7 games. They will play their next game against the Delhi Capitals on Saturday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital.