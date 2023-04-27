BQPrimeSportsWashington Sundar Injured: SRH All-Rounder Ruled Out Of IPL 2023 Due To Hamstring Injury
Washington Sundar Injured: SRH All-Rounder Ruled Out Of IPL 2023 Due To Hamstring Injury

In the 7 matches he played this season, Washington Sundar scored just 60 runs and took 3 wickets.

27 Apr 2023, 11:23 AM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Washington Sundar (Source: IPL/BCCI)</p></div>
Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out for the rest of IPL 2023 due to a hamstring injury. The franchise made the announcement on its official Twitter handle on Thursday, April 27. SRH have not named a replacement for Washington Sundar yet.

Washington Sundar was part of the SRH team that lost against the Delhi Capitals by 7 runs. The all-rounder was impressive as he took 3 wickets in his four overs and scored 24 runs in 15 balls. In the 7 matches he played this season, Sundar scored just 60 runs and took 3 wickets.

Currently, Sunrisers Hyderabad are on the 9th position on the IPL points table with just 2 wins in 7 games. They will play their next game against the Delhi Capitals on Saturday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital.

