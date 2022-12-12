Virat Kohli Supports Cristiano Ronaldo After Portugal Exit From FIFA World Cup 2022
For Virat Kohli, no trophy or title can take away from Cristiano Ronaldo’s contribution towards football.
Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli took to Instagram on Monday, December 12, 2022, to pay a tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo just hours after the footballer posted an emotional post about Portugal's exit from the FIFA World Cup 2022.
Though this may have been the 37-year-old footballer’s last opportunity to win the FIFA World Cup, for Virat Kohli, no trophy or title can take away from Cristiano Ronaldo’s (who is popularly known as CR7) contribution towards football.
“You are for me the greatest of all time.”
Showing his eternal support for Ronaldo, Virat Kohli took to the social media platform to pen down an emotional post for his ‘G.O.A.T’ aka the greatest of all time, CR7.
Sharing a picture of Ronaldo, Kohli wrote “No trophy or any title can take anything away from what you’ve done in this sport and for sports fans around the world. No title can explain the impact you’ve had on people and what I and so many around the world feel when we watch you play. That’s a gift from god. A real blessing to a man who plays his heart out every single time and is the epitome of hard work and dedication and a true inspiration for any sportsperson. You are for me the greatest of all time.🐐👑”
Winning A World Cup For Portugal Was The Biggest Dream
On Sunday, December 11, 2022, one day after Portugal’s heart-breaking loss, Cristiano Ronaldo penned down a note on Instagram about their exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup. In his note, CR7 said that putting Portugal’s name on the highest foot in the World was his biggest dream.
His post, which was originally written in Portuguese, read “Winning a World Cup for Portugal was the biggest and most ambitious dream of my career. Fortunately, I won many titles of international dimension, including Portugal, but putting our country's name on the highest foot in the World was my biggest dream.
I fought for it. I fought hard for this dream. In the 5 appearances I scored in World Cups over 16 years, always by the side of great players and supported by millions of Portuguese, I gave my all. Leave it all out on the field. I never turned my face to the fight, and I never gave up on that dream.
Sadly, yesterday the dream ended. It's not worth reacting to heat. I just want you all to know that much has been said, much has been written, much has been speculated, but my dedication to Portugal hasn't changed for a moment. I was always one fighting for the objective of all and I would never turn my back on my colleagues and my country.
Not much more to say for now. Thank you, Portugal. Thank you, Qatar The dream was nice while it lasted... Now, it's hoping that the weather will be a good advisor and allow each one to draw their own conclusions. 🙏🏽❤️”[sic]