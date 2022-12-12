Virat Kohli Supports Cristiano Ronaldo After Portugal Exit From FIFA World Cup 2022

On Sunday, December 11, 2022, one day after Portugal’s heart-breaking loss, Cristiano Ronaldo penned down a note on Instagram about their exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup. In his note, CR7 said that putting Portugal’s name on the highest foot in the World was his biggest dream.

His post, which was originally written in Portuguese, read “Winning a World Cup for Portugal was the biggest and most ambitious dream of my career. Fortunately, I won many titles of international dimension, including Portugal, but putting our country's name on the highest foot in the World was my biggest dream.

I fought for it. I fought hard for this dream. In the 5 appearances I scored in World Cups over 16 years, always by the side of great players and supported by millions of Portuguese, I gave my all. Leave it all out on the field. I never turned my face to the fight, and I never gave up on that dream.

Sadly, yesterday the dream ended. It's not worth reacting to heat. I just want you all to know that much has been said, much has been written, much has been speculated, but my dedication to Portugal hasn't changed for a moment. I was always one fighting for the objective of all and I would never turn my back on my colleagues and my country.

Not much more to say for now. Thank you, Portugal. Thank you, Qatar The dream was nice while it lasted... Now, it's hoping that the weather will be a good advisor and allow each one to draw their own conclusions. 🙏🏽❤️”[sic]