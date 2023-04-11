[Updated] Tata IPL 2023 Points Table After Match 15 Between RCB And LSG
Here's a look at the IPL 2023 points table after match no.15 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants
Match 15: RCB vs LSG
Match number 15 of the IPL 2023 season was probably the second blockbuster match after the recent thriller we witnessed when KKR came out on top against GT due to Rinku Singh's heroics. And yesterday (April 10) it was another left-handed batsman Nicholas Pooran who played an unbelievable knock to ensure LSG just got over the line, and eventually won the match by 1 wicket.
Now let's take a look at the updated Tata IPL points table after match number 15 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants held on Monday
Updated Tata IPL 2023 Points Table
After their recent triumph against RCB the Lucknow Super Giants move to the top of the IPL 2023 Points table. Rajasthan Royals (RR) move a place down but have a game in hand as compared to LSG who have played 4 matches. KKR with their thrilling win against Gujarat Titans (GT) are now third in the points table followed by Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Punjab Kings who are the other team who have won two matches are now at sixth position. In bottom four we have RCB, SRH, MI and DC.
Match 14: SRH vs PBKS
Match no.14 (second of the Sunday double-header) of the Indian Premier League on Sunday saw SRH beat PBKS by a comfortable margin of 8 wickets. After put into bat by Markram's Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings found themselves in trouble early in the innings and were reduced to 78-8 after 13 overs and it seemed they would be bundled out for a <100 score. But PBKS captain Dhawan and Mohit Rathee put on a 55 run partnership for the last wicket to take PBKS to a respectable total of 143 runs.
In reply, SRH began on a shaky note but Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram took them home comfortably with close to 3 overs to spare.
Match 13: KKR vs GT
Match no.13 of the Indian Premier League on Sunday ended after the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pulled a rabbit out of the hat and ended up winning the match by 3 wickets. With 29 runs needed off the final over, Rinku Singh smashed 5 consecutive sixes off Yash Dayal to chase down the target of 205 set by Gujarat Titans.
Match 12: MI vs CSK
Match no. 12 of the IPL saw two giants clash against each other at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. CSL came out in top and won the match comfortably by 7 wickets. Ravindra Jadeja was the man of the match for his bowling performance where he took 3 wickets for just 20 runs which included the wickets of Ishan Kishan, Green and MI's in-form batsman Tilak Varma
Match 11: RR vs DC
Match number 11 of the IPL saw in-form Rajasthan Royals pitted against the out-of-form Delhi Capitals. RR put on an incredible batting performance and set a target of 200 for DC. Apart from Warner no other DC batsman was able to hold fort and Delhi Capitals eventually lost the match by 57 runs. RR's Yashasvi Jaiswal who scored 60 runs off 31 balls was the player of the match
Match 10: SRH vs LSG
Match number 10 saw Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Lucknow Super Giants at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow. LSG won the match by 5 wickets thanks to Krunal Pandya's all-rounder abilities - he not only took 3 wickets for just 18 runs but also contributed with the bat by scoring 34 runs in 23 balls to take LSG to a comfortable victory
Match Number 1 to 9
Match number 9: KKR vs RCB
KKR won by 81 runs, Player of the match: Shardul Thakur
Match number 8: PBKS vs RR
PBKS won by 5 runs, Player of the match: Nathan Ellis
Match number 7: DC vs GT
GT won by 6 wickets, Player of the match: Sai Sudharsan
Match number 6: CSK vs LSG
CSK won by 12 runs, Player of the match: Moeen Ali
Match number 5: MI vs RCB
RCB won by 8 wickets, Player of the match: Faf Du Plessis
Match number 4: RR vs SRH
RR won by 72 runs, Player of the match: Jos Buttler
Match number 3: LSG vs DC
LSG won by 50 runs, Player of the match: Mark Wood
Match number 2: PBKS vs KKR
PBKS won by 7 runs, Player of the match: Arshdeep Singh
Match number 1: CSK vs GT
GT won by 5 wickets, Player of the match: Rashid Khan