[Updated] Tata IPL 2023 Points Table After Match 15 Between RCB And LSG

Match no.14 (second of the Sunday double-header) of the Indian Premier League on Sunday saw SRH beat PBKS by a comfortable margin of 8 wickets. After put into bat by Markram's Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings found themselves in trouble early in the innings and were reduced to 78-8 after 13 overs and it seemed they would be bundled out for a <100 score. But PBKS captain Dhawan and Mohit Rathee put on a 55 run partnership for the last wicket to take PBKS to a respectable total of 143 runs.

In reply, SRH began on a shaky note but Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram took them home comfortably with close to 3 overs to spare.