UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants WPL: Date, Time, How To Watch Online, Squads
The WPL 2023 between team UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants will take place on March 5. Check the details here!
The first season of the Women's Premier League, which will feature 22 matches, has begun with a bang! The most expensive franchise in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 Gujarat Giants, an Adani Group-owned team headquartered in Ahmedabad suffered a mammoth defeat at the hands of Harmanpreet Kaur led Mumbai Indians. Whereas this will be UP Warriorz first match of the WPL campaign.
Teams UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants will compete in the third game of the WPL 2023 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, where the tournament's opening match will take place on March 4. Here is all the information you need regarding UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants' match.
UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants: Date And Time
On March 5, 2023, the match between teams UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants will start at 7:30 PM IST.
UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Women: Where To Watch On TV?
The UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2023 match will be broadcast live on Sports 18 TV channel.
UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants: Where To Watch Online?
Viewers can also watch the UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2023 match live on the JioCinema app.
UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Women: Squad Details
Team UP Warriorz: Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, S Yashasri, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Simran Shaikh
Team Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Sophie Dunkley, Anna Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Sneh Rana, S Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, D Hemalatha, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwer, Sushma Verma
The top three teams will advance to the playoffs. The team that finishes first in the league stage will advance directly to the inaugural WPL 2023 final. On March 24 in Navi Mumbai, the second- and third-ranked teams will square off in the lone elimination match. The winner of the eliminator will then team up with the finalist to play in the Women's Premier League 2023 championship game on March 26 at the Brabourne Stadium.