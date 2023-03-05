UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants WPL: Date, Time, How To Watch Online, Squads

The first season of the Women's Premier League, which will feature 22 matches, has begun with a bang! The most expensive franchise in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 Gujarat Giants, an Adani Group-owned team headquartered in Ahmedabad suffered a mammoth defeat at the hands of Harmanpreet Kaur led Mumbai Indians. Whereas this will be UP Warriorz first match of the WPL campaign.

Teams UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants will compete in the third game of the WPL 2023 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, where the tournament's opening match will take place on March 4. Here is all the information you need regarding UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants' match.