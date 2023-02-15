UEFA Champions League, Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund: When And Where To Watch?
The UEFA Champions League is set to begin on Wednesday. Learn when and where to watch the Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund match live
UEFA Champions League: Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund
The opening leg of Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea's round-of-16 match will take place on Wednesday as they compete for a spot in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.
Borussia Dortmund will be seeking to get off to a fast start in the round of 16 match and build an edge before the second leg takes place next month after finding their form in recent weeks. On the other hand, Chelsea has not been able to perform as well as they would have liked thus far this season, despite their significant spending in the transfer market. But for Chelsea to have any chance of moving on, they must perform at their peak against Dortmund throughout the course of the two matches.
Here is all you need to know before Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund's UEFA Champions League match:
Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund Match: Time
The match will be played on 15 February, Wednesday at 3 PM ET at Signal Iduna Park in Germany. In India, the audience can watch the Dortmund vs Chelsea, Champions League match at 1:30 AM IST.
Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund Match: Where To Watch?
Borussia Dortmund vs. Chelsea's UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network in India. Fans in India may watch the game live on Sony LIV as well.
Additionally, BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the match on their tablets, smartphones, desktops, and gaming consoles through the BT Sport app. The game will further be live streamed on CBS in the US. On DAZN, supporters in Germany can watch the game live.
Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund Match: Probable Lineups
Borussia Dortmund: Gregor Kobel, Raphael Guerreiro, Nico Schlotterbeck, Niklas Sule, Julian Ryerson, Emre Can, Giovanni Reyna, Jude Bellingham, Marco Reus, Julian Brandt, Youssoufa Moukoko
Chelsea: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Reece James, Thiago Silva, Benoit Badiashile, Marc Cucurella, Conor Gallagher, Enzo Fernandez, Hakim Ziyech, Joao Felix, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Kai Havertz