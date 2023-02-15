UEFA Champions League, Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund: When And Where To Watch?

The opening leg of Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea's round-of-16 match will take place on Wednesday as they compete for a spot in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

Borussia Dortmund will be seeking to get off to a fast start in the round of 16 match and build an edge before the second leg takes place next month after finding their form in recent weeks. On the other hand, Chelsea has not been able to perform as well as they would have liked thus far this season, despite their significant spending in the transfer market. But for Chelsea to have any chance of moving on, they must perform at their peak against Dortmund throughout the course of the two matches.

Here is all you need to know before Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund's UEFA Champions League match: