Tata IPL Updated Points Table 2023, Orange Cap and Purple Cap List

Match no.6 of the Indian Premier League on Monday ended after the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) fell short of the target of 218 runs set by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Chepauk.

Moeen Ali won the player of the match award for his economical spell where he took four wickets and gave away only 26 runs off his four overs. The crowd the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai got the opportunity to witness a special cameo by MS Dhoni in which the CSK skipper hit two sixes off LSG's Mark Wood.