Tata IPL Updated Points Table 2023, Orange Cap and Purple Cap List
Here's how the teams stand in the IPL 2023 points table after match no.6 between CSK vs LSG.
Match no.6 of the Indian Premier League on Monday ended after the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) fell short of the target of 218 runs set by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Chepauk.
Moeen Ali won the player of the match award for his economical spell where he took four wickets and gave away only 26 runs off his four overs. The crowd the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai got the opportunity to witness a special cameo by MS Dhoni in which the CSK skipper hit two sixes off LSG's Mark Wood.
The win helped Chennai score two points and open their account on the points table. Now, let's take a look at the updated Tata IPL points table after the Lucknow vs Chennai match.
Updated Tata IPL 2023 Points Table
Rajasthan Royals (RR) remain on top of the table after they defeated SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 72 runs in their opening encounter. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are second on the points table after their massive win against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 2. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are third on the points table despite their defeat against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
IPL 2023 Orange Cap List
CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad is leading the IPL 2023 Orange Cap race with 149 runs in two matches. He is followed by LSG's opening batter Kyle Mayers who has scored 126 runs in two innings. Third player on the list is young Mumbai Indians batsman Tilak Varma who scored an unbeaten 84 off 46 balls against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Fourth and fifth highest run getters in the tournament so far are RCB openers Virat Kohli and Faf Du Plessis with 82 and 73 runs respectively.
IPL 2023 Purple Cap List
LSG pacer Mark Wood is the Purple Cap holder in IPL 2023 with 8 wickets. He is followed by his team mate Ravi Bishnoi who has taken 5 wickets with an economy rate of 7.37. Last year's Purple Cap holder Yuzvendra Chahal is third on the list with 4 wickets. After his heroics against Lucknow, Moeen Ali stands fourth on the list with 4 wickets followed by Punjab Kings' Arshdeep Singh who has taken 3 wickets so far.
IPL 2023, Match 7: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans
In match no.7 of IPL 2023 on Tuesday, the Delhi Capitals will host defending champions Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital. Delhi will look to win two points on their home ground after a disappointing start to the season. The Gujarat Titans are high on confidence after defeating Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener in Ahmedabad.