SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH): IPL 2023 Match Schedule, Full Players' List And Coaching Staff
SunRisers Hyderabad will take on Rajasthan Royals in their inaugural IPL 2023 match.
Indian Premier League’s (IPL) 2016 winners SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) had a disappointing 2022 season as they ended their tournament on the eighth spot. They won six and lost eight matches out of the 14 they played. This year, SunRisers Hyderabad have appointed Aiden Markram as their captain after he led SunRisers Eastern Cape to win the inaugural SA20 title.
In their opening IPL 2023 match, SunRisers Hyderabad will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 2, 2023, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Let’s look at this season’s full IPL schedule for SunRisers Hyderabad, their players’ list, and more.
SunRisers Hyderabad 2023 IPL Schedule
Also Read:
SunRisers Hyderabad Players’ List
The SRH IPL 2023 squad includes the following players:
Aiden Markram (C), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Abdul Samad, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Heinrich Klaasen, Kartik Tyagi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Samarth Vyas, Vivrant Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanvir Singh, Akeal Hosein, Adil Rashid, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Mayank Dagar, Mayank Markande, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Upendra Yadav.
However, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, and Marco Jansen will skip the opening SRH game to fulfil their commitment to play for South Africa in their ODI series against the Netherlands.
SunRisers Hyderabad: 2023 IPL Coaching Staff
Head Coach: Veteran West Indies batsman Brian Lara has replaced Tom Moody as the head coach of SunRisers Hyderabad for IPL 2023. For the 2022 season, Lara was associated with SRH as the team’s batting coach and strategic advisor.
Assistant Coach: Simon Helmot will continue as the SRH assistant coach in the upcoming edition of the IPL. He is an Australian cricket coach and has previously coached the Melbourne Renegades.
Bowling Coaches: Former South African bowler Dale Steyn is the fast-bowling coach for SunRisers Hyderabad at IPL 2023. Additionally, former Sri Lankan off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan is the SRH spin-bowling coach.
Fielding Coach: Hemang Badani is SunRisers Hyderabad's fielding coach for IPL 2023.
Other Support Staff: Theo Kapakoulakis will be the SRH team’s principal physiotherapist, while Mario Villavarayan will act as the physical trainer. Performance analyst Gaurav Sundararaman is also part of the SunRisers support staff.