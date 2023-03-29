SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH): IPL 2023 Match Schedule, Full Players' List And Coaching Staff

Head Coach: Veteran West Indies batsman Brian Lara has replaced Tom Moody as the head coach of SunRisers Hyderabad for IPL 2023. For the 2022 season, Lara was associated with SRH as the team’s batting coach and strategic advisor.

Assistant Coach: Simon Helmot will continue as the SRH assistant coach in the upcoming edition of the IPL. He is an Australian cricket coach and has previously coached the Melbourne Renegades.

Bowling Coaches: Former South African bowler Dale Steyn is the fast-bowling coach for SunRisers Hyderabad at IPL 2023. Additionally, former Sri Lankan off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan is the SRH spin-bowling coach.

Fielding Coach: Hemang Badani is SunRisers Hyderabad's fielding coach for IPL 2023.

Other Support Staff: Theo Kapakoulakis will be the SRH team’s principal physiotherapist, while Mario Villavarayan will act as the physical trainer. Performance analyst Gaurav Sundararaman is also part of the SunRisers support staff.