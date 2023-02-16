Sri Lanka Vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup: Where & How To Watch It Live?

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup has reached its 11th match out of the 23 matches to be played in the group stage. Today i.e. on February 16, 2023, the Sri Lanka women’s team will be seen clashing with the Australia women’s team in an attempt to continue their winning streak. Learn more about the match and how to watch it online.

Both, Australia and Sri Lanka have had a great headstart so far in the ICC Women’s T20 Worldcup. Australian women’s team, the defending champions, kickstarted their journey in the world cup on a high note with an incredible win against New Zealand by 97 runs. They also emerged victorious by recording an eight-wicket win against Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan women aren’t backing down either. The lionesses won against South Africa by three runs in the opening match of the T20 World Cup. They also scored another victory by defeating Bangladesh by seven wickets. Now, both these strong teams will be seen fighting it out to maintain their victorious streak.