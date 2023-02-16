Sri Lanka Vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup: Where & How To Watch It Live?
Learn how to watch Sri Lanka clash with the defending champions in today’s T20I.
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup has reached its 11th match out of the 23 matches to be played in the group stage. Today i.e. on February 16, 2023, the Sri Lanka women’s team will be seen clashing with the Australia women’s team in an attempt to continue their winning streak. Learn more about the match and how to watch it online.
Both, Australia and Sri Lanka have had a great headstart so far in the ICC Women’s T20 Worldcup. Australian women’s team, the defending champions, kickstarted their journey in the world cup on a high note with an incredible win against New Zealand by 97 runs. They also emerged victorious by recording an eight-wicket win against Bangladesh.
Meanwhile, Sri Lankan women aren’t backing down either. The lionesses won against South Africa by three runs in the opening match of the T20 World Cup. They also scored another victory by defeating Bangladesh by seven wickets. Now, both these strong teams will be seen fighting it out to maintain their victorious streak.
Out of the last five T20I matches they’ve played against each other, Sri Lanka hasn’t been able to score even a single win against Australia. This match will decide if the Sri Lankan women’s team will be able to overcome that losing streak as well.
Let’s take a look at some important details regarding Sri Lanka vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup match, such as how to watch it live, the playing squads and more.
Sri Lanka Vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup Match Details
Sri Lanka vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup match will be played today, i.e. on Thursday, February 16, 2023. The match will take place at St George’s Park in Gqeberha, South Africa. However, people who can’t make it to watch the match LIVE from the stadium can surely catch it LIVE on TV and online. Learn how.
How To Watch Sri Lanka W Vs Australia W Match Live?
Watch Sri Lanka Vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup On Star Sports
The Sri Lanka Vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup match will be streaming live on various channels under the Star Sports Network in India. All you need is a DTH subscription pack that allows you to watch those channels and you can catch it LIVE on your television sets.
Watch Sri Lanka Vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup On Disney+Hotstar
Another way to catch all the action, LIVE from the stadium, is via the Disney+Hostar app. This OTT app will be live-streaming the entire ICC Women’s T20 World Cup including the Sri Lanka Vs Australia Women's match. All you need is a premium subscription to the app and you can watch all these matches Live.
Sri Lanka Vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup Squads
Here’s the playing 11 squad of both Sri Lankan and Australian women’s teams for today’s match:
Team Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Vishmi Gunaratne, Ama Kanchana, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sathya, Sandeepani, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Kaushani Nuthyanaga (wk), Achini Kulasuriya, Inoka Ranaweera, Malsha Shehani, Sugandika Kumari, and Tharika Sewandi.
Team Australia: Meg Lanning (c), Beth Mooney, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Heather Graham, Jess Jonassen, Kim Garth, Tahlia McGrath, Alyssa Healy (wk), Alana King, Darcie Brown, Georgia Wareham, and Megan Schutt.