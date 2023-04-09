SRH vs PBKS Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IPL 2023 Match Live?

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be clashing on the former’s home ground in the 14th match of the Indian Premier League 2023. So far in IPL 2023, both SRH and PBKS have had drastically different journeys. While SRH hasn’t had the best of luck, PBKS is currently on a winning streak.

Due to rain, the Shikhar Dhawan-led team won their first IPL 2023 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 7 runs via the DLS method. In their second league match of the series, PBKS won against Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 5 runs after successfully defending a score of 197/4.

On the other hand, in their first match of the tournament, SRH lost against RR. Rajasthan Royals won this match by 72 runs after successfully defending their score of 203/5. In their second match, the Sunrisers lost to Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets.

Let’s take a look at when and where you can watch the SRH vs PBKS match live, predicted playing XI and more.