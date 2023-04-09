SRH vs PBKS Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IPL 2023 Match Live?
While Sunrisers Hyderabad haven't had the best of luck, the Punjab Kings are currently on a winning streak.
SRH vs PBKS IPL 2023 Preview
SRH vs PBKS IPL 2023 Preview
SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be clashing on the former’s home ground in the 14th match of the Indian Premier League 2023. So far in IPL 2023, both SRH and PBKS have had drastically different journeys. While SRH hasn’t had the best of luck, PBKS is currently on a winning streak.
Due to rain, the Shikhar Dhawan-led team won their first IPL 2023 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 7 runs via the DLS method. In their second league match of the series, PBKS won against Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 5 runs after successfully defending a score of 197/4.
On the other hand, in their first match of the tournament, SRH lost against RR. Rajasthan Royals won this match by 72 runs after successfully defending their score of 203/5. In their second match, the Sunrisers lost to Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets.
Let’s take a look at when and where you can watch the SRH vs PBKS match live, predicted playing XI and more.
SunRisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings: Date And Time
SunRisers Hyderabad led by Aiden Markram and Punjab Kings led by Shikhar Dhawan will be seen clashing in the 14th league match of IPL 2023 on Sunday, April 9, 2023. This SRH vs PBKS match will start at 7:30 pm IST.
SunRisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings: Venue
The SRH vs PBKS match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, marking another one of SRH’s home games.
Where To Watch SRH vs PBKS Live On TV?
You can now watch the SRH vs PBKS clash live on various channels available on the Star Sports Network as they will be broadcasting all the IPL 2023 matches.
Where To Watch SRH vs PBKS Live Online?
Similar to all IPL matches, SRH vs PBKS live streaming is also made available for free on JioCinema. You can now live-stream this match even without a Jio sim.
SRH vs PBKS IPL 2023: Pitch Report
The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad will be the venue for the upcoming SRH vs PBKS match to be played on Sunday, April 9, 2023. Pitch curators in this stadium create flat pitches which are known for being batting-friendly.
However, as the game progresses, this pitch also provides assistance to spin bowlers. Spinners might prove to be the game changers in this pitch.
SunRisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Predicted Playing XI
SRH Predicted Playing XI: Aiden Markram (C), Glenn Phillips (WK), Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Harry Brook, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, and Marco Jansen.
PBKS Predicted Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Sam Curran, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Nathan Ellis, Sikandar Raza, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, and Arshdeep Singh.
SRH vs PBKS IPL 2023: Full Squads
Here’s what the current full squads of SunRisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings look like with the new replacements:
SRH Full Squad: Aiden Markram (C), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Abdul Samad, Glenn Phillips (WK), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Kartik Tyagi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Samarth Vyas, Vivrant Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanvir Singh, Akeal Hosein, Adil Rashid, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Mayank Dagar, Mayank Markande, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Upendra Yadav.
PBKS Full Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Atharva Taide, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Kagiso Rabada, and Baltej Singh.