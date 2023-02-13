South Africa vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup: Date, Time, Where To Watch, Squad Updates
South Africa is set to take on New Zealand in their next match of the Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup. Read on to know more
The South Africa women’s team is going to take on the New Zealand women’s cricket team in a crucial match at the Women’s T20 Cricket World cup. The South African and New Zealand cricket teams are looking to score a win in this upcoming match to strengthen their chances for the Women’s T20 World Cup as both teams have ended up losing their first games in this tournament. Read on to find out when and where this match is going to take place, and where you can watch this SA vs NZ women’s cricket match live.
South Africa vs New Zealand Women’s T20 World Cup Match: Date, Time, Venue
The highly anticipated match between the South African women’s cricket team and New Zealand’s team will start at 10.30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time), on 13th February, 2023. The match will be played at the Boland Park stadium in Paarl, South Africa, as the Women’s T20 World Cup is being hosted there.
SA vs NZ Women’s T20 World Cup Match: How To Watch It Live?
If you’re interested in watching South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match live, you should know that the match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels on TV. If you want to watch a live stream of the match on the internet, the SA vs NZ Women’s T20 World Cup Match will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and official website.
South Africa Women’s Squad For The Match
The expected playing 11 squad for SA for this upcoming match consists of Laura Wolvaaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (captain), Chloe Tyron, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wicket-keeper), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba
New Zealand Women’s Squad For The Match
The expected New Zealand playing 11 squad for this upcoming match consists of Sophie Devine (captain), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wicket-keeper), Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Hannah Rowe, Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Karr, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas.