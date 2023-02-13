South Africa vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup: Date, Time, Where To Watch, Squad Updates

The South Africa women’s team is going to take on the New Zealand women’s cricket team in a crucial match at the Women’s T20 Cricket World cup. The South African and New Zealand cricket teams are looking to score a win in this upcoming match to strengthen their chances for the Women’s T20 World Cup as both teams have ended up losing their first games in this tournament. Read on to find out when and where this match is going to take place, and where you can watch this SA vs NZ women’s cricket match live.