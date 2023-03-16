Saudi Arabian GP 2023: When And Where To Watch Qualifying And Main Race
Know the full schedule, timings, live streaming details, and more about this weekend’s F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2023.
The 2023 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is the next race for the season. The current F1 season was flagged off with the Bahrain GP on March 5, 2023, where Max Verstappen claimed the first position. What came as a pleasant surprise during the opening race of F1 2023 was the progress made by the Aston Martin F1 team and the great performance by Fernando Alonso, who grabbed P3 in the race.
While the season’s first race was exciting, Formula 1 fans are now gearing up for the Saudi Arabian GP. The race will be hosted at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah. Here is everything you need to know about the 2023 F1 Saudi Arabian GP.
2023 F1 Saudi Arabian GP Venue
The 2023 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be held at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. This will be the track’s third time hosting a Grand Prix. For the 2023 Saudi Arabian GP, the track has undergone some changes, allowing drivers to have better visibility in some corners.
Saudi Arabian GP 2023 Race Weekend Schedule
The upcoming race in Jeddah will have a regular race weekend schedule, with 3 practice sessions, 1 qualifying session, and the main race.
The first free practice session will be held on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:30 pm local time. This will be followed by the second free practice session at 8 pm local time. The final free practice session will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 4:30 pm local time, followed by the Saudi Arabian GP qualifying session at 8 pm local time. All free practice sessions and the qualifying session will go on for an hour long as usual.
Finally, at 8 pm local time on March 19, 2023, it will be time for lights out on the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. The Saudi Arabian GP main race will go on for 50 laps.
Let’s take a look at the Saudi Arabian GP timings as per IST.
Saudi Arabian GP 2023 Full Practice Schedule – Date And Time (IST)
Practice Session 1- March 17, 2023, 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Practice Session 2- March 17, 2023, 10:30 pm to 11:30 pm
Practice Session 3- March 18, 2023, 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Saudi Arabian GP 2023 Qualifying And Main Race Schedule – Date And Time (IST)
Saudi Arabian GP 2023 Qualifying Session- March 18, 2023, 10:30 pm to 11:30 pm
Saudi Arabian GP 2023 Main Race- March 19, 2023, 10:30 pm onwards
Where To Watch Saudi Arabian GP 2023
While Formula 1 races were broadcast on the Star Sports network and on Disney+Hotstar until last year, Formula 1 fans in India will now have to move to the official F1 OTT platform, the F1 TV, to stream the motorsport. Know the .
