Saudi Arabian GP 2023: When And Where To Watch Qualifying And Main Race

The upcoming race in Jeddah will have a regular race weekend schedule, with 3 practice sessions, 1 qualifying session, and the main race.

The first free practice session will be held on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:30 pm local time. This will be followed by the second free practice session at 8 pm local time. The final free practice session will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 4:30 pm local time, followed by the Saudi Arabian GP qualifying session at 8 pm local time. All free practice sessions and the qualifying session will go on for an hour long as usual.

Finally, at 8 pm local time on March 19, 2023, it will be time for lights out on the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. The Saudi Arabian GP main race will go on for 50 laps.

Let’s take a look at the Saudi Arabian GP timings as per IST.