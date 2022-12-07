Saikhom Mirabai Chanu Bags Silver Medal At The World Championships, Lifts 200 Kg Despite Wrist Injury
Mirabai Chanu added another accolade to her name by winning the silver medal at the 2022 World Weightlifting Championship.
Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu who has an Olympic silver medal to her name, won another silver medal at the 2022 World Weightlifting Championship, despite suffering from a wrist injury. As per reports, the Tokyo Olympics silver medalist lifted a total weight of 200 kg, lifting 87 kg in snatch and another 113 kg in clean and jerk. Jiang Huihua from China won the gold medal in this competition, by lifting a combined weight of 206 kg, lifting 93 kg in snatch and 113 kg in clean and jerk. The bronze medal also went to another Chinese athlete Hou Zhihui, who lifted a combined weight of 198 kg, with 89 kg in snatch and 109 kg in clean and jerk.
Mirabai Chanu had reportedly sustained a wrist injury during one of her training sessions in September and had also participated in another tournament, the National Games with her injury. The head coach Vijay Sharma had told PTI:
"We were not taking any pressure for this event. This is the weight Mira lifts regularly. From now we will start increasing the weights and improving. We couldn't do much (about the injury) because we didn't want to skip the World Championships. Now, we will focus on her wrist because we have a lot of time before the next event,"-said Vijay Sharma, the head coach.
The 2022 World Weightlifting Championship was Mirabai Chanu’s first international competition since the Commonwealth Games, and she had a somewhat rough start at this tournament. Chanu started with a lift of 84 kg and then progressed to lifting 87 kg, but her second attempt of 87 kg was deemed unfit. In the third and final attempt, the injured Chanu managed to lift an 87 kg barbell. As expected due to her injury she did not attempt the 90 kg lift. With the 87 kg lift, she came in fifth in the snatch section. After the snatch section, Chanu lifted 111 kg in her first attempt in clean and jerk. However, the attempt was deemed unfit. In her second and final attempts, Mirabai Chanu successfully managed to lift 111 kg and 113 kg respectively, which brought her the silver medal in the clean and jerk and combined weight categories.