Saikhom Mirabai Chanu Bags Silver Medal At The World Championships, Lifts 200 Kg Despite Wrist Injury

The 2022 World Weightlifting Championship was Mirabai Chanu’s first international competition since the Commonwealth Games, and she had a somewhat rough start at this tournament. Chanu started with a lift of 84 kg and then progressed to lifting 87 kg, but her second attempt of 87 kg was deemed unfit. In the third and final attempt, the injured Chanu managed to lift an 87 kg barbell. As expected due to her injury she did not attempt the 90 kg lift. With the 87 kg lift, she came in fifth in the snatch section. After the snatch section, Chanu lifted 111 kg in her first attempt in clean and jerk. However, the attempt was deemed unfit. In her second and final attempts, Mirabai Chanu successfully managed to lift 111 kg and 113 kg respectively, which brought her the silver medal in the clean and jerk and combined weight categories.