RR vs PBKS Live Streaming: How To Watch Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 Match Live?
The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati will host the eighth match of the IPL 2023 season.
RR vs PBKS IPL 2023 Preview
The eighth game of the IPL 2023 season will feature Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings against Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals. Both teams got off to a strong start in the IPL 2023 season by winning their first games in the competition.
Despite being without important players such as Livingstone and Rabada, Punjab Kings, headed by Shikhar Dhawan, defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 runs in their opening game. The Royals, on the other hand, will aim to imitate the aggressive top-order batting, sharp new-ball play, and tight spin bowling that enabled them to overcome the SunRisers Hyderabad by 72 runs in their opening game.
Let’s take a closer look at the predicted playing XI, how to watch the match live, and more.
Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings: Date And Time
On April 5, the eighth match of the IPL 2023 season between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings will begin at 7.30 PM.
Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings: Venue
Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings' IPL 2023 match will take place at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.
Where To Watch RR vs PBKS Match On TV?
The Star Sports Network channel will broadcast the match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings on April 5.
Where To Watch RR vs PBKS Match Online?
The viewers can watch the Rajasthan Royals vs. Punjab Kings match live on the Jio Cinema app and website.
RR vs PBKS IPL 2023: Pitch Report
The Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati has turned into a paradise for batsmen with its hard deck offering a consistent bounce for batters to hit powerful shots. In the prior games, bowlers have had difficulty controlling the run flow and it is anticipated that the forthcoming game between RR and PBKS would be no different.
The pitch typically has a firm deck, which gives batters confidence in the bounce and allows them to hit along the line. Nevertheless, the Royals vs. Kings game is anticipated to be a high-scoring contest, with both sides probably posting significant totals.
Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Probable Playing XI
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, KM Asif, Trent Boult, and Yuzvendra Chahal.
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sikandar Raza, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, and Arshdeep Singh.
RR vs PBKS IPL 2023 Full Squads
Team RR: Sanju Samson (C), Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, K.C Cariappa, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Obed Mccoy, Prasidh Krishna, R. Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Joe Root, Abdul P A, Akash Vashisht, Murugan Ashwin, KM Asif, Adam Zampa, Kunal Rathore, Donovan Ferreira, and Jason Holder.
Team PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Atharva Taide, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh, Raj Bawa, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Kagiso Rabada, and Baltej Singh.