RR vs PBKS Live Streaming: How To Watch Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 Match Live?

The eighth game of the IPL 2023 season will feature Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings against Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals. Both teams got off to a strong start in the IPL 2023 season by winning their first games in the competition.

Despite being without important players such as Livingstone and Rabada, Punjab Kings, headed by Shikhar Dhawan, defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 runs in their opening game. The Royals, on the other hand, will aim to imitate the aggressive top-order batting, sharp new-ball play, and tight spin bowling that enabled them to overcome the SunRisers Hyderabad by 72 runs in their opening game.

Let’s take a closer look at the predicted playing XI, how to watch the match live, and more.