RR vs DC Live Streaming: How To Watch Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Match Live?
RR vs DC IPL 2023 Preview
The 11th game of the Indian Premier League 2023 will feature a contest between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC). RR got off to a fantastic start as they defeated SRH by 72 runs, but they lost to PBKS in their subsequent game. The Capitals, however, have lost to both LSG and GT in their 2 matches. Delhi batters will need to step up if they want to compete with the Royals and get their first win.
Let's check out the match information, which includes the probable starting line-up, live streaming details, and much more.
Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals: Date And Time
The match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals is scheduled to be played on April 8 at 3:30 PM.
Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals: Venue
The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati will host the IPL 2023 match between the Rajasthan Royals and the Delhi Capitals.
Where To Watch RR vs DC Match On TV?
The Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals game will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network channels.
Where To Watch RR vs DC Match Online?
Viewers can watch the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match live on the Jio Cinema app and website.
RR vs DC IPL 2023: Pitch Report
As we saw in the first game between RR and PBKS, the pitch in Guwahati’s Barsapara Stadium is a batting haven. It is a high-scoring stadium, with an average first innings score of 160.
Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Predicted Playing XI
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c/wk), Joe Root, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Jason Holder, and KM Asif.
Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Rovman Powell, Abhishek Porel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed and Mukesh Kumar.
RR vs DC IPL 2023 Full Squads
Team RR: Sanju Samson (c/wk), Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, K.C Cariappa, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Obed Mccoy, Sandeep Sharma, R. Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Joe Root, Abdul P A, Akash Vashisht, Murugan Ashwin, KM Asif, Adam Zampa, Kunal Rathore, Donovan Ferreira, and Jason Holder.
Team DC: David Warner (c), Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Axar Patel, Manish Pandey, Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Yash Dhull, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Ishant Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar, Mustafizur Rahman, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Aman Khan, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, and Philip Salt.