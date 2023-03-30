IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma's Absence From IPL Captain's Photoshoot Leaves Fans Bemused
Official Twitter handle of IPL posted a photoshoot of captains at Narendra Modi stadium. What followed was a hilarious trend
The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League is set to begin from March 31, where the defending champions Gujarat Titans will face against the Chennai Super Kings. On the eve of the IPL opener, all the captains came together at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for a photoshoot with the trophy. However, one captain was missing from the photo posted on IPL's official Twitter handle and it was of Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma.
Rohit Sharma's Absence Leaves Fans Confused
As soon as the photo was posted, fans were quick to point out that Rohit Sharma was missing from it. Meanwhile, in the image, fans also noticed that Bhuvneshwar Kumar was representing SunRisers Hyderabad instead of Aiden Markram who has been appointed the skipper this year. Markram is scheduled to join the SRH team later as he is representing South Africa in the ODI series against the Netherlands
The reason for Rohit Sharma's absence is not known yet but several users did not miss the opportunity to show their funny side.
Here Are Some Hilarious Reactions To The Tweet
JioCinema, the official online streaming partner for IPL 2023, through its Twitter handle posted a tweet suggesting that Rohit Sharma is missing from the photo because he might have clicked it.
Apparently Rajasthan Royals Official Twitter handle was among the first to notice his absence and tweeted a meme but looks like they took it down later but not before users were able to take a snapshot of the same
Rohit Sharma Will Have His Own Photoshoot
Another user, who seems to be a Mumbai Indians fan went on to say, "Rohit Sharma will have a separate picture with the trophy."
Another user who goes by the name of Jyran went on to say "BCCI Source said -"All other captains combined have 5 trophies and Captain Rohit Sharma alone has 5 so it's not fair to have him in the same frame with other captains so we decided to shoot his photo separately". ( in PTI )
Where Is Rohit Sharma Starts Trending On Twitter
At the time of publishing this article, fans had started trending 'Where is Rohit' on Twitter.
IPL 2023 Begins From March 31
The grand opening ceremony of the IPL 2023 is slated for March 31 following which the defending champions Gujarat Titans will take on MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.