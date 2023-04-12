Real Madrid vs Chelsea, Champions League Quarterfinal: When And Where To Watch?
Santiago Bernabeu will host the first leg of the quarter-final clash between Real Madrid and Chelsea.
The highly anticipated UEFA Champions League quarter-final encounter between Real Madrid and Chelsea will take place at Madrid's Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.
The forthcoming Champions League match between these two powerhouses will draw attention to the coaches of both teams. Frank Lampard of Chelsea is attempting to earn his first victory after being appointed as the interim manager. The outcome of the game may have a big impact on Lampard's chances of getting a permanent coaching role at Chelsea.
On the other hand, Carlo Ancelotti, the manager of Real Madrid, is unsure about his future due to rumours that he would take over as head coach of Brazil's national team. The result of the game might potentially have an impact on Ancelotti's choice to accept the position in Brazil.
Let’s check out when and where to watch the UEFA Champions League quarter-final between Real Madrid and Chelsea.
Real Madrid vs Chelsea: Date And Kick-Off Time
The UEFA Champions League quarter-final between Real Madrid and Chelsea is set to start at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, April 13.
Real Madrid vs Chelsea: Where To Watch On TV?
Real Madrid vs. Chelsea's Champions League quarter-final matchup will be shown live on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD.
Real Madrid vs Chelsea Live Streaming : Where To Watch Online?
Fans who have subscribed to the Sony LIV app can live stream Real Madrid vs. Chelsea’s Champions League quarter-final.
Real Madrid vs Chelsea: Possible Line-ups
Real Madrid: Karim Benzema, Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Éder Militão, Antonio Rüdiger, Eduardo Camavinga, Luka Modrić, Aurélien Tchouameni, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde, and Vinícius Júnior.
Chelsea: Arrizabalaga Kepa, Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ben Chilwell, N'Golo Kanté, Mateo Kovaćič, Enzo Fernández, Raheem Sterling, Kai Lukas Havertz, and João Félix.
Real Madrid and Chelsea have grown accustomed to playing one another in the competition's knockout rounds. In the quarter-finals of the previous campaign, Madrid defeated Chelsea to win its record-extending 14th European championship. Chelsea eventually won their second Champions League trophy after defeating Madrid in the semi-finals the year before. The winner of the match will meet either Bayern Munich or Manchester City in the semi-final.