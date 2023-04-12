Real Madrid vs Chelsea, Champions League Quarterfinal: When And Where To Watch?

The highly anticipated UEFA Champions League quarter-final encounter between Real Madrid and Chelsea will take place at Madrid's Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

The forthcoming Champions League match between these two powerhouses will draw attention to the coaches of both teams. Frank Lampard of Chelsea is attempting to earn his first victory after being appointed as the interim manager. The outcome of the game may have a big impact on Lampard's chances of getting a permanent coaching role at Chelsea.

On the other hand, Carlo Ancelotti, the manager of Real Madrid, is unsure about his future due to rumours that he would take over as head coach of Brazil's national team. The result of the game might potentially have an impact on Ancelotti's choice to accept the position in Brazil.

Let’s check out when and where to watch the UEFA Champions League quarter-final between Real Madrid and Chelsea.