RCB Women vs DC Women Live: Toss, Confirmed Playing XI, Where To Watch

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Toss

Smriti Mandhana wins the toss and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women have opted to field

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Preeti Bose, Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh

Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning(c), Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris

The Women’s Premier League started off with a stupendous opening ceremony followed by the inaugural match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants on March 4 where MI registered a massive 143 runs victory over Gujarat Giants, the next match of the tournament will be played the next day between the teams of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals in Mumbai. Here are the important details you need to know about this exciting upcoming match on Sunday.

RCB vs DC WPL: When And Where Is The Match Being Played?

The second match of the Women’s Premier League will be played between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi capitals at 3.30 pm on March 5, 2023. The venue for the RCB vs DC game on March 5th has been set at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

How To Watch RCB vs DC Match Live?

You can tune onto the Sports 18 Network on your television to catch the RCB vs DC match live on March 5 at 3:30 pm. If you wish to watch the match live on the internet, then you can just go to the Jio Cinema app or website and watch the live streaming. If you want to watch the match at the stadium, the tickets are available on BookMyShow. Moreover, the BCCI has made entry to the WPL matches free for all girls and women.

RCB Expected Playing XI

