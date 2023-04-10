RCB vs LSG Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IPL 2023 Match Live?

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants will square off in match number 15 of the Indian Premier League in 2023. The match will be played at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The Lucknow Super Giants are currently third on the points table with two wins and one loss so far this season while the RCB faced a huge defeat in their last game against KKR after winning their tournament opener against Mumbai Indians.

Let us take a closer look at the match details, probable XI, and more ahead of the RCB vs LSG IPL 2023 match.