RCB vs LSG Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IPL 2023 Match Live?
Royal Challengers will play against the Super Giants in match no 15 of the IPL on Monday, April 10.
RCB vs LSG Preview
Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants will square off in match number 15 of the Indian Premier League in 2023. The match will be played at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
The Lucknow Super Giants are currently third on the points table with two wins and one loss so far this season while the RCB faced a huge defeat in their last game against KKR after winning their tournament opener against Mumbai Indians.
Let us take a closer look at the match details, probable XI, and more ahead of the RCB vs LSG IPL 2023 match.
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants: Date And Time
The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants will be held on April 10, 2023, at 7:30 PM.
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants: Venue
The 15th match of the Indian Premier League 2023 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants will take place at Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Where To Watch RCB vs LSG Match On TV?
The Star Sports Network channels will broadcast the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants.
Where To Watch RCB vs LSG Match Online?
Live streaming of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants will be available on the JioCinema app and website.
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants Predicted Playing XI
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Michael Bracewell, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, David Willey, and Akash Deep.
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), K Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Romario Shepherd/Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, and Yash Thakur.
RCB vs LSG IPL 2023 Full Squads
Team RCB: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, and Vijaykumar Vyashak.
Team LSG: KL Rahul (c), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen ul Haq, and Yudhvir Charak.