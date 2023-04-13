Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans: Head-To-Head Record, Predicted Playing XI And More
In match no.18 of IPL 2023 on April 13, PBKS will face Hardik Pandya-led GT in Mohali.
PBKS vs GT, IPL 2023: Match Details
PBKS vs GT, IPL 2023: Match Details
In match no.18 of the Indian Premier League 2023, Shikhar Dhawan led Punjab Kings will take on the Gujarat Titans on Thursday, April 13 at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.
Punjab Kings began their IPL 2023 campaign with two wins in their first two games before losing out to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets. Shikhar Dhawan was the lone warrior as the batting unit collapsed against SRH. However, Punjab gets a massive confidence boost with Liam Livingstone available for selection tonight.
The Gujarat Titans were hit by the Rinku Singh storm in their previous match which they had almost won. Hardik Pandya should be back as captain after missing the game against KKR due to an illness.
Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Head-To-Head In IPL
PBKS and GT faced each other twice in IPL 2022 and the head-to-head record stands at 1-1.
In the first match on April 8, 2022, the Gujarat Titans won the thrilling encounter by 6 wickets with Rahul Tewatia hitting Odean Smith for consecutive sixes on the last two balls of the match. Chasing a score of 190, GT opening batter Shubman Gill missed his century by just four runs.
In the second match on May 3, 2022, Punjab Kings chased down the target 144 with 24 balls left. Kagido Rabada was the Player of the Match for his brilliant bowling figures of 4/33 in four overs.
Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Predicted Playing XI
Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Liam Livingstone, Matthew Short, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudarshan, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Josh Little, Mohammed Shami.
PBKS vs GT Live Broadcast and Live Streaming Details
Star Sports Network will broadcast all the IPL 2023 matches live on their various channels. For live streaming the PBKS vs GT match, viewers can use the JioCinema app or the website.