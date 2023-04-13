Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans: Head-To-Head Record, Predicted Playing XI And More

In match no.18 of the Indian Premier League 2023, Shikhar Dhawan led Punjab Kings will take on the Gujarat Titans on Thursday, April 13 at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

Punjab Kings began their IPL 2023 campaign with two wins in their first two games before losing out to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets. Shikhar Dhawan was the lone warrior as the batting unit collapsed against SRH. However, Punjab gets a massive confidence boost with Liam Livingstone available for selection tonight.

The Gujarat Titans were hit by the Rinku Singh storm in their previous match which they had almost won. Hardik Pandya should be back as captain after missing the game against KKR due to an illness.