Punjab Kings IPL 2023 Match Schedule, Full Players' List, And Coaching Staff
Punjab Kings will begin their IPL 2023 season by taking on the Kolkata Knight Riders on April 1.
The Punjab Kings squad is prepared to take part in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2023 season. Since its establishment in 2008, the Punjab Kings franchise has failed to add its name to the Indian Premier League's list of champions. The club had secured the sixth spot at the IPL 2022 season.
Sam Curran, an English all-rounder, was acquired by the Punjab Kings for a record-breaking Rs 18.50 crore at the IPL 2023 auction. The team also signed Sikandar Raza, a renowned all-rounder from Zimbabwe, for a base price of Rs 50 lakh. In addition, they paid Rs 40 lakh to acquire the veteran Chhattisgarh batter Harpreet Bhatia. Punjab Kings had started the 2023 IPL auction with the second-largest budget of Rs 32.2 crore.
Punjab Kings: IPL 2023 Match Schedule
Punjab Kings: IPL 2023 Full Players’ List
Here is the final list of Punjab Kings’ IPL 2023 squad:
Shikhar Dhawan (C), Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Matthew Short, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Liam Livingstone, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Baltej Dhanda, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathe, and Shivam Singh.
Punjab Kings: IPL 2023 Coaching Staff
Following are the list of individuals included in the PBKS coaching staff:
Head coach: Trevor Bayliss is the PBKS head coach for IPL 2023. He comes with on-ground experience, having led the England cricket team to their first World Cup victory in the 50-over format in 2019. In the 2011 World Cup, he even coached Sri Lanka.
Assistant coach: Brad Haddin, a former Australian wicket-keeper and batter, will serve as the assistant coach for PBKS in IPL 2023. Haddin was a member of the Australian team that won the 2015 ODI World Cup. He was hired as an assistant coach for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2019 after previously serving as the fielding coach for the Australian side in 2018.
Batting coach: Wasim Jaffer, one of India's most renowned top-order batters, will serve as the Punjab Kings’ batting coach. Jaffer, a seasoned player in Indian domestic cricket, has been associated with PBKS as a coach for a considerable amount of time.
Bowling coach: This year, PBKS has hired Charl Langeveldt, a former South African pacer, as its new bowling coach. Prior to this, Langeveldt was the bowling coach for Bangladesh and South Africa.
