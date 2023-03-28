Punjab Kings IPL 2023 Match Schedule, Full Players' List, And Coaching Staff

Following are the list of individuals included in the PBKS coaching staff:

Head coach: Trevor Bayliss is the PBKS head coach for IPL 2023. He comes with on-ground experience, having led the England cricket team to their first World Cup victory in the 50-over format in 2019. In the 2011 World Cup, he even coached Sri Lanka.

Assistant coach: Brad Haddin, a former Australian wicket-keeper and batter, will serve as the assistant coach for PBKS in IPL 2023. Haddin was a member of the Australian team that won the 2015 ODI World Cup. He was hired as an assistant coach for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2019 after previously serving as the fielding coach for the Australian side in 2018.

Batting coach: Wasim Jaffer, one of India's most renowned top-order batters, will serve as the Punjab Kings’ batting coach. Jaffer, a seasoned player in Indian domestic cricket, has been associated with PBKS as a coach for a considerable amount of time.

Bowling coach: This year, PBKS has hired Charl Langeveldt, a former South African pacer, as its new bowling coach. Prior to this, Langeveldt was the bowling coach for Bangladesh and South Africa.