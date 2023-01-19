PSG vs Al-Nassr (Ronaldo vs Messi) Live: When And Where To Watch Match Of The Legends

On Thursday, January 19, a friendly match between Lionel Messi’s PSG and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr will unfold a new chapter in their storied rivalry as the Portugal star prepares for his debut game in Saudi Arabia after joining Al-Nassr. Although they were unable to compete against one another during the FIFA World Cup 2022, the two legendary players will return to the stadium when the Al-Nassr XI team, which will comprise players from both Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr, takes on PSG.

If you are wondering where and when to watch the live streaming of PSG vs Al-Nassr, you are at the right place.