PSG vs Al-Nassr (Ronaldo vs Messi) Live: When And Where To Watch Match Of The Legends
A friendly match between PSG and Al-Nassr is all set to take place on Thursday, 19 January. Read on to know the details
Ronaldo vs Messi Live
On Thursday, January 19, a friendly match between Lionel Messi’s PSG and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr will unfold a new chapter in their storied rivalry as the Portugal star prepares for his debut game in Saudi Arabia after joining Al-Nassr. Although they were unable to compete against one another during the FIFA World Cup 2022, the two legendary players will return to the stadium when the Al-Nassr XI team, which will comprise players from both Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr, takes on PSG.
If you are wondering where and when to watch the live streaming of PSG vs Al-Nassr, you are at the right place.
PSG vs Al-Nassr Match Venue
The King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh will host the much-awaited matchup between PSG and Al-Nassr.
PSG vs Al-Nassr: Match Timing
PSG will face Saudi Al-Nasr at 8:00 p.m. local time, and 10:30 p.m. IST.
PSG vs Al-Nassr: Where And How To Watch Ronaldo vs Messi Live?
The PSG vs. Saudi Al-Nassr game will be streamed on Paris Saint Germain's official TV channels (PSGTV) and on the BeIN Sport streaming platform. While it won't be telecast live on any channel in India, it will be livestreamed on PSG’s official Facebook page, YouTube channel, PSG TV, and Onefootball app, all of which can be accessed by the audience in India.
Ronaldo signed for Al-Nassr believing that it was the perfect moment to share his experience in Asia now, after a successful career in Europe that included 4 Champions League wins with Real Madrid and 2 Scudettos at Juventus.
Ronaldo's career, which began in 2002 at Sporting CP, has now moved on to the Saudi club. Prior to that, the forward served two stints at Manchester United, the last of which ended bitterly when he left the team after a contentious breakup with the organisation.
On Thursday, Ronaldo and Messi will square up on the field for the first time since Juventus defeated Barcelona 3-0 in December 2020. Ronaldo and Messi have ruled the debate over the greatest player in football history (GOAT) for the better part of ten years. While Ronaldo's first game in Saudi Arabia will be on Thursday, his first competitive match will be on Sunday when Al-Nassr takes on Al Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League.
Other important PSG players, including Kylian Mbappe, Sergio Ramos, and Neymar, will play in the friendly match, along with Saudi internationals Salem Al-Dawsari and Saud Abdulhamid, who scored in the surprise victory against Argentina in the group stage in FIFA World Cup.