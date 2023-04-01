PBKS vs KKR IPL 2023 Live: When & Where To Watch Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

The 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League began with an absolute thriller yesterday with Gujarat Titans coming out victorious against Dhoni's CSK at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rashid Khan and Shubham Gill were the stars of yesterday's match as GT won by 5 wickets.

We are hoping for another such cliffhanger when the mighty Kolkata Knight Riders take on Dhawan's rejuvenated Punjab Kings side.

In the previous IPL season, both these sides met each other once where KKR came out on top with a comfortable 6 wicket victory over Punjab Kings. Umesh Yadav was the star of the match by picking up 4 wickets in his allotted 4 overs for just 23 runs.

In second half of the match it was the Big Man Andre Russell who hammered 70 runs off just 31 balls which included 8 sixers and destroyed any chances which Punjab Kings side had of winning the match.

In terms of the overall season, IPL 2022 was a forgetful outing for both these sides as they both ended up at the bottom of the table with KKR finishing last and Punjab Kings finishing a place above them. So both these teams will be looking for a turnaround of sorts and would want to be among the strong contenders to lift the IPL 2023 trophy.