PBKS vs KKR IPL 2023 Live: When & Where To Watch Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Here's all you need to know about IPL 2023's match no.2 between Dhawan's Punjab Kings and Rana's Kolkata Knight Riders sides.
The 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League began with an absolute thriller yesterday with Gujarat Titans coming out victorious against Dhoni's CSK at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rashid Khan and Shubham Gill were the stars of yesterday's match as GT won by 5 wickets.
We are hoping for another such cliffhanger when the mighty Kolkata Knight Riders take on Dhawan's rejuvenated Punjab Kings side.
In the previous IPL season, both these sides met each other once where KKR came out on top with a comfortable 6 wicket victory over Punjab Kings. Umesh Yadav was the star of the match by picking up 4 wickets in his allotted 4 overs for just 23 runs.
In second half of the match it was the Big Man Andre Russell who hammered 70 runs off just 31 balls which included 8 sixers and destroyed any chances which Punjab Kings side had of winning the match.
In terms of the overall season, IPL 2022 was a forgetful outing for both these sides as they both ended up at the bottom of the table with KKR finishing last and Punjab Kings finishing a place above them. So both these teams will be looking for a turnaround of sorts and would want to be among the strong contenders to lift the IPL 2023 trophy.
PBKS vs KKR: When Will The Match Start?
The Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders game will begin at 3:30 PM IST. The coin will be tossed at 3 PM
Where To Watch PBKS vs KKR IPL Match On TV?
The Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be broadcast live in India on the Star Sports Network channel.
Where To Watch PBKS vs KKR IPL Match Online?
The IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders can also be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website for free in India.
Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Head-To-Head Record in IPL
Matches Played: 30
Won by Punjab Kings (PBKS): 10
Won by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): 20.
PBKS and KKR IPL 2023: Full Squads
Punjab Kings Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Raj Bawa, Nathan Ellis, Baltej Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Venkatesh Iyer, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, N Jagadeesan, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Umesh Yadav, David Wiese, Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Kulwant Khejroliya, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma