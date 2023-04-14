NBA Playoffs 2023: When And Where To Watch NBA Live In India?
16 teams across two conferences will be fighting it out in the 2023 NBA Playoffs
The first round of NBA Playoffs will start on April 15 in all its splendour with a total of 16 teams participating in the tournament. A total of 16 teams play in the NBA Playoffs, the top eight teams from the Western Conference and the top eight teams from the Eastern Conference. So, if you love watching the best basketball games and wish to catch NBA live stream in India, you have come to the perfect place.
This article will help you learn how to watch 2023 NBA Playoffs live in India.
When Will The 2023 NBA Playoffs Begin?
On April 15, 2023, the 2023 NBA Playoffs will begin after the 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament, which will run from April 11 to 14. On Thursday, June 1, 2023, Game 1 of the NBA Finals is set to take place.
When Will The 2023 NBA Finals Start?
The NBA Finals will begin on June 1st with Game 1 between the winners of Eastern And Western conferences. Game 2 is scheduled for June 4th, Game 3 for June 7th, and Game 4 for June 9th. The other three potential games (the series is won by the best of 7 games) are scheduled for June 12th, June 15th, and June 18th.
How To Watch NBA Playoffs Live In India?
You can watch NBA games in India either on TV or via online streaming apps.
TV: Sports 18, MTV, VH1
Online Streaming: Voot Select, Jio TV, and NBA League Pass (which charges a fee to provide streaming access to hundreds of games)
NBA Playoffs Schedule
The 2023 NBA playoffs will begin this weekend, and the league has already revealed the full schedule for all eight first-round matchups.