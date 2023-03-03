Mumbai Indians Women's Team: Fixtures, Match Dates, Match Time, Squad, & More
Here’s your go-to guide for all things you need to know about WPL 2023’s Mumbai Indians.
The very first edition of the Women’s Premiere League (WPL) begins on Saturday, March 4, 2023. This league will feature five teams from five different zones in India, competing for the prestigious trophy. The teams playing in this edition of the league are, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, and UP Warriorz.
After the auction on February 13, 2023, several Indian and International players were acquired by each of these teams to build their squads for the upcoming WPL. The first match of the league will be held on Saturday between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants.
In this article, let’s take a look at the Mumbai Indians’ complete match schedule, player names, owners, and other details.
Mumbai Indians: Fixtures - Date and Time
Mumbai Indians will be seen playing the inaugural match of the Women’s Premiere League against Gujarat Giants on March 4, 2023. Here’s the compiled list of all their upcoming matches in the WPL:
Who Is The Captain Of Mumbai Indians?
Mumbai Indians have fared really well in the auctions, buying some of the best players in the game. Out of these, one of their most prominent assets is the Captain of the Indian Cricket Team, Harmanpreet Kaur, who will also be seen leading the Paltan as the skipper of Mumbai Indians.
Although her base price was Rs 50 Lakhs, Harmanpreet was bought by Mumbai Indians in the auction for Rs 1.8 cr. This makes her one of the most valuable players in the squad.
Who Is The Vice-Captain Of Mumbai Indians?
As for the vice-captain of Mumbai Indians, the WPL team hasn’t officially announced their vice-captain yet. However, there are speculations going around about who could potentially be the vice-captain of this powerful team.
Out of the entire squad, the front-runner for this position currently seems to be the all-rounder from England Women’s team, Natalie Sciver-Brunt. Natalie was brought into the team after spending a whopping Rs 3.2 cr, making her the most expensive player in the Mumbai Indians squad.
Other names who could be considered for the position of vice-captain are West Indies all-rounder Hayley Matthews and New Zealand’s all-rounder Amelia Kerr. Both these players have shown their mettle in the international matches and either of them could prove to be a great deputy to Harmanpreet Kaur in the WPL 2023.
Who Are The Owners Of Mumbai Indians?
The owners of Mumbai Indians in WPL are the same as the owners of Mumbai Indians in the IPL. Indiawin Sports Private Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, has bought the Mumbai franchise of the Women’s Premier League 2023 for an astounding price of Rs 912.99 cr. This makes it the second-most expensive team to be acquired in the team bidding after Adani’s Gujarat Giants bought for Rs 1,289 cr.
In the players' auction, the franchise spent a total of Rs 12 cr acquiring their desired players. Mumbai Indians’ coaching staff is also entirely made up of women. This includes, England’s captain Charlotte Edwards as the head coach, former India all-rounder Devika Palshikar as the batting coach, and former India captain Jhulan Goswami as the mentor and bowling coach.
Mumbai Indians WPL Squad
Mumbai Indians have updated their list of Paltans for the WPL 2023 on their official website. Here’s a list of all the 17 women cricketers making the Mumbai Indians squad in WPL 2023:
Harmanpreet Kaur (All-Rounder) - Captain
Yastika Bhatia (Wicket Keeper)
Amanjot Kaur (All-Rounder)
Amelia Kerr (All-Rounder)
Chloe Tryon (All-Rounder)
Hayley Matthews (All-Rounder)
Heather Graham (All-Rounder)
Humairaa Kaazi (All-Rounder)
Issy Wong (All-Rounder)
Dhara Gujjar (Batter)
Jintimani Kalita (All-Rounder)
Natalie Sciver (All-Rounder)
Neelam Bisht (All-Rounder)
Pooja Vastrakar (All-Rounder)
Priyanka Bala (Wicket Keeper)
Saika Ishaque (Bowler)
Sonam Yadav (Bowler)