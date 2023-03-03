Mumbai Indians Women's Team: Fixtures, Match Dates, Match Time, Squad, & More

The very first edition of the Women’s Premiere League (WPL) begins on Saturday, March 4, 2023. This league will feature five teams from five different zones in India, competing for the prestigious trophy. The teams playing in this edition of the league are, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, and UP Warriorz.

After the auction on February 13, 2023, several Indian and International players were acquired by each of these teams to build their squads for the upcoming WPL. The first match of the league will be held on Saturday between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants.

In this article, let’s take a look at the Mumbai Indians’ complete match schedule, player names, owners, and other details.