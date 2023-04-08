Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch IPL 2023?
IPL 2023: Read to find out MI vs CSK live-streaming details, predicted playing XI and more.
MI vs CSK IPL 2023: Preview
The 12th match of the Indian Premier League 2023 will see the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face each other. Historically, MI and CSK have been among the best teams in the IPL, winning 5 and 4 titles, respectively. However, both teams have had a rocky start in IPL 2023.
CSK lost the inaugural match of the season against Gujarat Titans with the latter winning by 5 wickets with 4 balls left. However, the MS Dhoni-led team quickly bounced back and registered a win against the Lucknow Super Giants in the sixth match of the league, where they defended a score of 217/7 and won the match by 12 runs.
Meanwhile, MI has only played one match so far, which unfortunately didn’t turn out to be in their favour. The Rohit Sharma-led team played against Faf du Plessis’ Royal Challengers Bangalore where the latter team successfully chased the target of 172 and won by 8 wickets with 22 balls left.
Let’s learn more about when and where MI and CSK will be clashing and how to watch MI vs CSK live from the comfort of your home.
Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings: Date And Time
Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians and MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings will be playing the 12th match of IPL 2023 on Saturday, April 8, 2023. This match will be the second league match of the day and will start at 7:30 pm IST.
Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings: Venue
The MI vs CSK match will be played on the home ground of the MI team at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Where To Watch MI vs CSK Live On TV?
Fans of both teams can enjoy watching MI vs CSK live on Sunday as Star Sports Network broadcasts all the IPL 2023 matches on their channels.
Where To Watch MI vs CSK Live Online?
If you prefer watching IPL matches online, simply download and log in to the JioCinema app and you can watch MI vs CSK live on your mobile phone, tablet, or even your smart TV.
MI vs CSK IPL 2023: Pitch Report
The MI vs CSK match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. For years, the pitch in Wankhede Stadium has been regarded as a batter’s paradise. This venue has also witnessed many high-scoring matches.
The current average score on this pitch is 180 runs in the IPL and 194 runs in international T20s.
Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Predicted Playing XI
MI Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Mohd. Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, and Jofra Archer.
CSK Predicted Playing XI: MS Dhoni (C & WK), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, and Deepak Chahar.
MI vs CSK IPL 2023: Full Squads
Here’s how the full squads of Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings look like after some injured players were ruled out of IPL and a few replacements were brought in:
MI Full Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Akash Madhwal, Arjun Tendulkar, Dewald Brevis, Hrithik Shokeen, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jason Behrendorff, Sandeep Warrier, Jofra Archer, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Mohd. Arshad Khan, N. Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Raghav Goyal, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod, Duan Jansen, Piyush Chawla, and Cameron Green.
CSK Full Squad: MS Dhoni (C & WK), Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Akash Singh, Prashant Solanki, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Simarjeet Singh, Subhranshu Senapati, Tushar Deshpande, Bhagath Varma, Ajay Mandal, Sisanda Magala, Nishant Sindhu, Shaik Rasheed, Ben Stokes, and Ajinkya Rahane.