Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch IPL 2023?

The 12th match of the Indian Premier League 2023 will see the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face each other. Historically, MI and CSK have been among the best teams in the IPL, winning 5 and 4 titles, respectively. However, both teams have had a rocky start in IPL 2023.

CSK lost the inaugural match of the season against Gujarat Titans with the latter winning by 5 wickets with 4 balls left. However, the MS Dhoni-led team quickly bounced back and registered a win against the Lucknow Super Giants in the sixth match of the league, where they defended a score of 217/7 and won the match by 12 runs.

Meanwhile, MI has only played one match so far, which unfortunately didn’t turn out to be in their favour. The Rohit Sharma-led team played against Faf du Plessis’ Royal Challengers Bangalore where the latter team successfully chased the target of 172 and won by 8 wickets with 22 balls left.

Let’s learn more about when and where MI and CSK will be clashing and how to watch MI vs CSK live from the comfort of your home.