Mumbai Indians (MI): IPL 2023 Match Schedule, Full Players' List & Coaching Staff

On April 2, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore will play in the IPL 2023 season at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Over the years, team Mumbai Indians have won two Champions League T-20 crowns and five IPL championships. However, after a dismal performance in the 2022 season, they ended last in the standings after the league stage.

The 16th season of the TATA Indian Premier League 2023 will undoubtedly be a significant one for Mumbai Indians, with big names like Kishan, Suryakumar, and Archer on their side. Moreover, Cameron Green, an Australian all-rounder, was acquired by MI for a staggering Rs 17.5 crore at the IPL 2023 auction, making him the most expensive Mumbai Indians player yet as well as the second-most expensive player in IPL history. Ishan Kishan was also purchased by Mumbai Indians for a whopping Rs 15.25 crore at the mega auction last year. He was the most expensive player of the IPL 2022 season.

Now, let us take a closer look at the full players’ list of team Mumbai Indians and the match schedule.