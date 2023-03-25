Mumbai Indians (MI): IPL 2023 Match Schedule, Full Players' List & Coaching Staff
On April 2, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore will play in the IPL 2023 season at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Over the years, team Mumbai Indians have won two Champions League T-20 crowns and five IPL championships. However, after a dismal performance in the 2022 season, they ended last in the standings after the league stage.
The 16th season of the TATA Indian Premier League 2023 will undoubtedly be a significant one for Mumbai Indians, with big names like Kishan, Suryakumar, and Archer on their side. Moreover, Cameron Green, an Australian all-rounder, was acquired by MI for a staggering Rs 17.5 crore at the IPL 2023 auction, making him the most expensive Mumbai Indians player yet as well as the second-most expensive player in IPL history. Ishan Kishan was also purchased by Mumbai Indians for a whopping Rs 15.25 crore at the mega auction last year. He was the most expensive player of the IPL 2022 season.
Now, let us take a closer look at the full players’ list of team Mumbai Indians and the match schedule.
Mumbai Indians: Full Players’ List
Rohit Sharma (C), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, and Raghav Goyal.
Mumbai Indians: Match Schedule
The match schedule of MI in IPL 2023 is as below:
Mumbai Indians: Coaching Staff
Mark Boucher (Head Coach)
Mumbai Indians will have Mark Boucher as their head coach starting with the IPL 2023 season. He was appointed as the head coach after Mahela Jayawardene, previous head coach of the Mumbai Indians since 2017 who got promoted to a global position within the Mumbai Indians group.
Kieron Pollard (Batting Coach)
Kieron Pollard, a former all-around player for the West Indies cricket team, made his IPL 2023 coaching debut as the batting instructor for the Mumbai Indians.
Shane Bond (Bowling Coach)
Described as New Zealand’s best fast bowler, Shane Bond is the present bowling coach of team Mumbai Indians.
James Pamment (Fielding Coach)
In 2018, James Pamment was appointed as the fielding coach of Mumbai Indians.
