Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC: Date & Time, When and Where To Watch ISL Semi Final
The 1st leg of the ISL semi-final begins on March 7 between Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC. Read on to know more about the match
The Indian Super League (ISL) 2022–23 season is nearing its conclusion as clubs compete to secure a place in the semi-finals and the championship game. Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC will face off on March 7 at the Mumbai Football Arena. The semifinals will be played over two legs, with each team having the opportunity to host one of their games. The two-leg semifinal victor will then compete in the final.
It is one of the most anticipated games of the year, and for good reason. The two teams are evenly balanced, with Bengaluru having a stronger defensive record than Mumbai, who dominates in terms of goals scored.
Now, let us take a look at the match time, squad details and how to watch the match live.
Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL Semi-Final: Date & Time
Fans can watch the Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC semi-final on 7 March at 7:30 PM.
Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL Semi-Final: Where To Watch The Match On TV?
The match between Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels, namely, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD and Star Sports 3.
Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL Semi-Final: Where To Watch The Match Online?
Football fans can live-stream the 1st leg of the semi-final using the Disney+ Hotstar app.
Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL Semi-Final: Full Squad Details
Team Mumbai City FC: Phurba Lachenpa, Bhaskar Roy, Mohammed Nawaz, Mourtada Fall, Rostyn Griffiths, Amey Ranawade, Sanjeev Stalin, Rahul Bheke, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mehtab Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Ahmed Jahouh, Alberto Noguera, Vinit Rai, Rowlin Borges, Lalengmawia Ralte, Asif Khan, Greg Stewart, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Bipin Singh, Vikram Partap Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Gurkirat Singh, Ayush Chhikara.
Team Bengaluru FC: Amrit Gope, Gurpreet Sandhu, Sharon Paddatil, Lara Sharma, Alan Costa, Aleksander Jovanovic, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Shrivas, Hira Mondal, Roshan Naorem, Prabir Das, Sandesh Jhingan, Wungngayam Muiram, Ajay Chhetri, Bruno Silva, Danish Farooq, Faisal Ali, Javier Hernandez, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Jayesh Rane, Rohit Kumar, Suresh Wangjam, Aakashdeep Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Leon Augustine, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Prince Ibara, Harmanpreet Singh, Roy Krishna, Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh.