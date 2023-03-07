Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC: Date & Time, When and Where To Watch ISL Semi Final

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2022–23 season is nearing its conclusion as clubs compete to secure a place in the semi-finals and the championship game. Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC will face off on March 7 at the Mumbai Football Arena. The semifinals will be played over two legs, with each team having the opportunity to host one of their games. The two-leg semifinal victor will then compete in the final.

It is one of the most anticipated games of the year, and for good reason. The two teams are evenly balanced, with Bengaluru having a stronger defensive record than Mumbai, who dominates in terms of goals scored.

Now, let us take a look at the match time, squad details and how to watch the match live.