MI vs RCB Live Streaming: Date, Time, How To Watch WPL Match Online
Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore will square off on March 6 in the fourth round of the WPL 2023
The fourth match of the ongoing Women's Premier League 2023 will take place in Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. With a 143-run victory over Gujarat Giants in the first game of the season, Mumbai Indians’ Harmanpreet Kaur and company got their campaign off to a commanding start. Harmanpreet scored the first ever half-century in the WPL as MI initially amassed 207/5 in 20 overs. Mi’s skipper scored 65 runs off 30 balls coupled with 14 fours. Kerr also played a perfect innings, scoring 45 runs off 24 deliveries, hitting six fours and a six.
On the other hand, RCB lost their opening match versus Delhi Capitals by a score of 60 runs. RCB were limited to 163/8 in 20 overs while chasing a goal of 224 runs. Smriti Mandhana, the team's captain, scored the most runs with a score of 35 off 23 balls. Tara Norris got five wickets for DC in the meantime. All in all, MI will be looking to keep up their winning streak while RCB will try to recover from their poor opening game.
Here is everything you need to know before the Mumbai Indians vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore match.
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Date & Time
The MI vs. RCB WPL 2023 game will start at 7:30 PM IST on March 6.
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore : Where To Watch On TV?
The MI vs. RCB WPL 2023 game will be broadcasted on the Sports18 Network channel in India.
MI Women vs RCB Women Live Stream: Where To Watch Online?
The Mumbai Indians vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2023 match can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app.
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Predicted XI
Team Mumbai Indians: Yastika Bhatia, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Harmanpreet Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Saika Ishaque, Jintimani Kalita, Humaira Kazi
Team Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Dane van Niekerk, Disha Kasat, Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Richa Ghosh, Komal Zanzad, Renuka Singh, Megan Schutt
