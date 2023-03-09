MI vs DC WPL 2023 Live: When And Where To Watch, Probable Playing XI
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL match will be played on March 9, 2023. Find out how to watch it live.
Women’s Premier League is garnering more and more fans with each passing day, with all the five teams competing in this league giving their best so far. Some teams have managed to win all their games, while others have been falling short. On March 9, 2023, we will see two such winning teams, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals face off in another thrilling game.
The 7th match of India’s first-ever Women’s Premier League will be played between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals on March 9. This will be the third match of the league for both teams. So far, both MI and DC have maintained a winning streak.
Mumbai Indians won the very first match of the league against Gujarat Giants by 143 runs while limiting the Giants to a 15-over game. Later, in their second match against RCB, the MI team successfully chased a target of 155 with 9 wickets and 34 balls left.
Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals won their first match against Royal Challengers Bangalore by 60 runs and scored another victory by beating UP Warriorz by 42 runs. Both teams have a winning streak going on, but after the upcoming match, only one of them will continue to do so.
Learn how to watch the thrilling Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match LIVE, match the timing and other details in this article.
MI vs DC Match: Date, Time
The seventh match of WPL 2023 is a Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match. This match will be played on March 9, 2023, at the DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai. After the toss and other formalities, the game will officially begin at 7:30 PM IST.
How To Watch Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2023 LIVE?
After spending a whopping Rs 951 crore, the Viacom 18 network has purchased the broadcasting rights of all the WPL matches. You can watch the MI vs DC match LIVE on either the Sports18 channel or via the Jio Cinema app. Both these platforms will be live-streaming the entire Women’s Premiere League.
MI vs DC WPL 2023 Squad And Probable Playing XI
Here’s what the WPL squads of MI and DC look like:
Mumbai Indians Squad For WPL: Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Yastika Bhatia(wk), Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Hayley Matthews, Heather Graham, Humairaa Kaazi, Issy Wong, Dhara Gujjar, Jintimani Kalita, Natalie Sciver, Neelam Bisht, and Pooja Vastrakar.
Delhi Capitals Squad For WPL: Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Meg Lanning(c), Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniyaa Bhatia(wk), Arundhati Reddy, Shafali Verma, Tara Norris, Alice Capsey, Sneha Deepthi, Poonam Yadav, Laura Harris, Minnu Mani, Jasia Akhter, Aparna Mondal, and Titas Sadhu.
Here’s what the probable Playing XI for both MI and DC looks like for their upcoming match on March 9, 2023:
Mumbai Indians Probable Playing XI: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque.
Delhi Capitals Probable Playing XI: Meg Lanning(c), Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniyaa Bhatia(wk), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris.