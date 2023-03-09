MI vs DC WPL 2023 Live: When And Where To Watch, Probable Playing XI

Women’s Premier League is garnering more and more fans with each passing day, with all the five teams competing in this league giving their best so far. Some teams have managed to win all their games, while others have been falling short. On March 9, 2023, we will see two such winning teams, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals face off in another thrilling game.

The 7th match of India’s first-ever Women’s Premier League will be played between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals on March 9. This will be the third match of the league for both teams. So far, both MI and DC have maintained a winning streak.

Mumbai Indians won the very first match of the league against Gujarat Giants by 143 runs while limiting the Giants to a 15-over game. Later, in their second match against RCB, the MI team successfully chased a target of 155 with 9 wickets and 34 balls left.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals won their first match against Royal Challengers Bangalore by 60 runs and scored another victory by beating UP Warriorz by 42 runs. Both teams have a winning streak going on, but after the upcoming match, only one of them will continue to do so.

Learn how to watch the thrilling Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match LIVE, match the timing and other details in this article.