Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Full Schedule, Timings, How To Watch Live

The FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 is scheduled to begin on January 13 and go on till January 29. The Men's FIH Hockey World Cup will see its 15th iteration this year. The International Hockey Federation oversees the organisation of men's national field hockey competition every four years. This athletic competition will take place in Odisha, India this time. For the famous field hockey World Cup championship, 16 teams will compete against one another.

To ensure that you don't miss out on watching the game, we will provide you with the complete schedule, timetable, and online streaming information.