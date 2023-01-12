Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Full Schedule, Timings, How To Watch Live
Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 will kickstart in India on Friday, 13 January. Read on to know the full schedule, timetable and more
The FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 is scheduled to begin on January 13 and go on till January 29. The Men's FIH Hockey World Cup will see its 15th iteration this year. The International Hockey Federation oversees the organisation of men's national field hockey competition every four years. This athletic competition will take place in Odisha, India this time. For the famous field hockey World Cup championship, 16 teams will compete against one another.
To ensure that you don't miss out on watching the game, we will provide you with the complete schedule, timetable, and online streaming information.
Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Venue
The Indian state of Odisha will host the 2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup. The games will take place at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela and Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. The Birsa Munda International Hockey Arena has the capacity to host 20,000 people, making it the biggest all-seater field hockey stadium in the globe.
Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: How To Watch Live
The matches will be livestreamed on Disney+Hotstar and can be watched on Star Sports on TV at the scheduled times of 1:00 pm, 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm, and 7:00 pm, Indian Standard Time (IST).
Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Full Schedule
The 2023 Men's Hockey World Cup schedule is listed below. However, this timetable is subject to change by the FIH because it depends on when the pool matches, cross-overs, and quarterfinals are finished. At midnight (GMT) on the final day of qualifying, the world ranking will be determined using the FIH World Ranking.
Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Teams & Pools
The 16 teams competing in the World Cup event are Australia, Argentina, Belgium, France, England, Chile, India, Japan, Germany, Korea, Netherlands, Malaysia, South Africa, New Zealand, Spain, and Wales. The first matches will take place within the pools, and the teams who win the most matches will progress to the next round.
Below is the pool set of the tournament matches:
Pool A: Argentina, France, Australia, South Africa
Pool B: Germany, Belgium, Korea, Japan
Pool C: Chile, Malaysia, New Zealand, Netherlands
Pool D: India, England, Wales, Spain