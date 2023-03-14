Manchester City vs RB Leipzig: When And Where To Watch The Champions League Match?
The second leg of the round 16 match between Manchester City and RB Leipzig is set to take place at the Etihad Stadium.
UEFA Champions League: Manchester City vs RB Leipzig
UEFA Champions League: Manchester City vs RB Leipzig
The Etihad stadium will host the second leg of Round of 16 match between RB Leipzig and Manchester City. The English team went to Germany and finished the first leg with a 1-1 draw. In the 70th minute of the first leg, Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol tied the score at one all with a header for Leipzig after Riyad Mahrez had scored in the first half for Manchester City
Leipzig is now one of the top Bundesliga clubs after making major advancements over the past several years. RB Leipzig has advanced only once to the semifinals, while City, one of the favourites to win the title, has reached the semifinals and finals on the last two occasions.
Nevertheless, the English team has found the drive to press forward with their bid for their first UEFA Champions League crown along. Let’s check out where and when to watch the Champion’s League match between Manchester City and RB Leipzig.
Manchester City vs RB Leipzig: Time & Date
The match between Manchester City and RB Leipzig will take place on Tuesday, 14 March at 8:00 PM GMT, at 3:00 PM ET and on Wednesday, 15 March at 1:30 AM IST.
Manchester City vs RB Leipzig: Venue
Manchester City and RB Leipzig will play the Champions League game at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City vs RB Leipzig: How To Watch On TV?
The Sony Ten Network in India will broadcast live coverage of the round of 16 match between RB Leipzig and Manchester City. Fans can watch this match on the BT Sport 1 and BT Ultimate TV channels in the UK, and on the FuboTV channel in the US.
Manchester City vs RB Leipzig: How To Watch Online?
Indian audience can live stream the Champions League match between Manchester City and RB Leipzig on the Sony LIV app. Alternatively, through the BT Sport website app, viewers in the UK can watch the game live. Viewers in the US can watch the game live on the CBS, TUDN, and UniMas channels.
Manchester City vs RB Leipzig: Probable XI
Manchester City: Ederson (GK), Kyle Walker, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez, Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish.
RB Leipzig: Janis Blaswich (GK), Lukas Klostermann, Willi Orban, Josko Gvardiol, David Raum, Xaver Schlager, Dominik Szoboszlai, Emil Forsberg, Timo Werner, Andre Silva, Christopher Nkunku.