Manchester City vs RB Leipzig: When And Where To Watch The Champions League Match?

The Etihad stadium will host the second leg of Round of 16 match between RB Leipzig and Manchester City. The English team went to Germany and finished the first leg with a 1-1 draw. In the 70th minute of the first leg, Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol tied the score at one all with a header for Leipzig after Riyad Mahrez had scored in the first half for Manchester City

Leipzig is now one of the top Bundesliga clubs after making major advancements over the past several years. RB Leipzig has advanced only once to the semifinals, while City, one of the favourites to win the title, has reached the semifinals and finals on the last two occasions.

Nevertheless, the English team has found the drive to press forward with their bid for their first UEFA Champions League crown along. Let’s check out where and when to watch the Champion’s League match between Manchester City and RB Leipzig.