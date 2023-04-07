LSG vs SRH Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IPL 2023 Match Live?

Having won only one game of the two they have played in this IPL 2023 season, the Lucknow Super Giants team will be looking to move up the points table by registering their second win against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. On the other hand, the Sunrisers Hyderabad team currently sits at the bottom of the points table, having lost their first and only game so far against the Rajasthan Royals. Sunrisers will be looking to secure their first win of the IPL 2023 season in their upcoming match against Lucknow Super Giants.

Let’s look at the match timings, the predicted playing XI, and where to watch the LSG vs SRH IPL match.