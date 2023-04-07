LSG vs SRH Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IPL 2023 Match Live?
The Lucknow Super Giants will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday at the Ekana Sports Stadium.
LSG vs SRH IPL 2023: Preview
Having won only one game of the two they have played in this IPL 2023 season, the Lucknow Super Giants team will be looking to move up the points table by registering their second win against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. On the other hand, the Sunrisers Hyderabad team currently sits at the bottom of the points table, having lost their first and only game so far against the Rajasthan Royals. Sunrisers will be looking to secure their first win of the IPL 2023 season in their upcoming match against Lucknow Super Giants.
Let’s look at the match timings, the predicted playing XI, and where to watch the LSG vs SRH IPL match.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Date And Time
The tenth game of the IPL 2023 season will be played between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday, April 7, 2023, at 7:30 PM IST.
Lucknow Super Giants vs SunRisers Hyderabad: Venue
The IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.
Where To Watch LSG vs SRH Match On TV?
You can watch the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad live on the Star Sports Network channels on TV.
Where To Watch LSG vs SRH Match Online?
If you wish to watch the game between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad online, you can watch it on the JioCinema app and website.
LSG vs SRH IPL 2023: Pitch Report
The Ekana Cricket Stadium has black soil pitches that are generally considered friendly to pace bowlers. Spin bowlers are also expected to benefit from the pitch, although not as much as the pacers. In the last game that Lucknow Super Giants played on this home pitch, they scored 193 runs. Moreover, statistics show that the team that bats first on the Ekana Cricket Stadium pitch wins most of the time.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Predicted Playing XI
Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, Kyle Mayers, KL Rahul (c), Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Yash Thakur, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips (wk), Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Marco Jansen.
LSG vs SRH IPL 2023: Full Squads
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karan Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Nicholas Pooran, Amit Mishra, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen Ul Haq, Yudhvir Singh.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Aiden Markram (c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Abdul Samad, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Heinrich Klaasen, Kartik Tyagi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Samarth Vyas, Vivrant Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanvir Singh, Akeal Hosein, Adil Rashid, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Mayank Dagar, Mayank Markande, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Upendra Yadav.
