Lionel Messi Confirms Retirement, Says Qatar Final Will Be His Last FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi has declared that the Qatar 2022 World Cup will be his final tournament and that he will retire following the finals on December 18. Argentina was guided to its second FIFA World Cup final by the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner after a 3-0 victory over Croatia in the Qatar 2022 semifinal. In the penultimate round of the illustrious competition, Messi contributed a penalty goal and an assist to Julian Alvarez's brace, which earned the Argentine team a spot in the top match. With that, he will earn his 172nd cap when he attempts to lead his nation to its first championship since 1986 this weekend.

While speaking to the Argentine media site Diario Deportivo Ole, he said, "I feel very happy, to be able to achieve this, to finish my World Cup journey by playing my last game in a final. " Lionel Messi further added, "It's many years for the next one and I don't think I'll be able to do it. And to finish like this, it's the best."

Lionel Messi is participating in the World Cup for the fifth time this year in Qatar, and Argentina has advanced to the World Cup finals six times overall. He also exceeded Gabriel Batistuta, who had 11 goals for the Albiceleste at World Cups, with his fifth goal in Qatar.

Following Tuesday's victory, thousands of Argentineans took to the streets to commemorate the country's sixth World Cup final appearance. Messi continued saying, "It's all well and good (the records), but the important thing is to be able to achieve the group objective, which is the most beautiful thing of all. We're just one step away, after fighting hard, and we're going to give everything to try to make it happen this time."