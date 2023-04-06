KKR vs RCB Live Streaming: How To Watch IPL 2023 Match Live?
Kolkata Knight Riders will host the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Eden Gardens on April 6
KKR vs RCB IPL 2023 Preview
In match no.9 of the Indian Premier League, the Kolkata Knight Riders will be playing against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday. KKR have started their tournament with a defeat against Punjab while RCB will be high on confidence after winning their season opener against five-time champions Mumbai Indians.
KKR's new captain Nitish Rana will look to lead his side from the front against Bangalore who are dealing with injury concerns. Reece Topley has travelled with the team to Kolkata but it is unlikely that he will play.
Let's take a closer look at the predicted playing XI of both the sides, how to watch the match and more.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Date and Time
The KKR vs RCB match will be played on Thursday, April 6 at 7:30 pm IST.
KKR vs RCB Venue
The match will be played at the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata
Where To Watch KKR vs RCB Match on TV?
The KKR vs RCB contest will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network
Where To Watch KKR vs RCB Match Online?
Viewers can live stream the KKR vs RCB match on the JioCinema mobile app and the website.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Likely Playing XI
RCB Predicted Playing XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), David Willey, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.
KKR Predicted Playing XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Anukul Roy, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.
KKR and RCB Full Squads 2023
Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Jason Roy, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Mandeep Singh, N Jagadeesan, Litton Das, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, David Wiese, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Umesh Yadav, Vaibhav Arora, Kulwant Khejroliya.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (capt), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudesai, Karn Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Michael Bracewell.