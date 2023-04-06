KKR vs RCB Live Streaming: How To Watch IPL 2023 Match Live?

In match no.9 of the Indian Premier League, the Kolkata Knight Riders will be playing against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday. KKR have started their tournament with a defeat against Punjab while RCB will be high on confidence after winning their season opener against five-time champions Mumbai Indians.

KKR's new captain Nitish Rana will look to lead his side from the front against Bangalore who are dealing with injury concerns. Reece Topley has travelled with the team to Kolkata but it is unlikely that he will play.

Let's take a closer look at the predicted playing XI of both the sides, how to watch the match and more.