KKR Star Player Rinku Singh: IPL History, Teams, Salary And Domestic Stats

Rinku Singh’s IPL history dates back to February 2017 when he was brought into the tournament by Kings XI Punjab, now known as Punjab Kings. The team bought him at the IPL auction for Rs 10 lakh. However, within one year, he joined Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 80 lakh.

Rinku Singh’s first year with KKR wasn’t great as he only played 4 matches and scored a total of 29 runs throughout the IPL season. Nevertheless, the team saw potential in him and retained the batter for the upcoming editions while providing further training to him at the KKR academy.

In 2021, Singh was ruled out of IPL due to a knee injury and was later replaced by Gurkeerat Singh Mann in KKR’s 2021 squad. In the 2022 auction, Rinku Singh was again bought by KKR for Rs 55 lakh. The batter displayed a much better performance that year and got his first Man of the Match award with a cheque of Rs 1 lakh for scoring 42 runs in 23 balls with a strike rate of 182.61 against Rajasthan Royals. The Knight Riders also retained him in the 2023 players' auction

The batter from Uttar Pradesh has already broken his own record by scoring 48 runs in 21 balls with a strike rate of 155.17 against Gujarat Titans.